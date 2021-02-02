AMD 3rd Gen EPYC Milan 7003 CPU Specifications & Prices Leaked By Dell, Flagship EPYC 7763 64 Core Chip For Under $7,000 US

AMD's 3rd Gen EPYC Milan CPU lineup launches at the end of this quarter but it looks like Dell has leaked out a few variants along with their official specifications and prices. Yesterday, Dell Canada listed down three EPYC 7003 variants which are part of the 7nm Milan family and powered by the Zen 3 core architecture.

AMD 3rd Gen EPYC Milan CPU Specifications & Prices Leaked By Dell, Cheaper Than Last Gen Rome Chips & Offering Tremendously Higher Perf/Value Than Intel's Xeon Lineup

The three AMD EPYC Milan CPUs that were leaked by Dell include the EPYC 7763, the EPYC 7713, and the EPYC 7543. Specifications for these three parts leaked out a while back but the latest leak confirms that those details were accurate as they match this leak. So starting off with the specs, we first have the EPYC 7763 which is going to be one of the fastest SKU in the Milan lineup.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Graphics Card Aims For 1440p Gaming With 12 GB GDDR6 Memory

The AMD EPYC 7763 CPU features 64 cores and 128 threads. It comes with a base clock of 2.45 GHz and boosts up to 3.50 GHz. The chip features 256 MB of L3, 32 MB of L2 cache, and has a TDP set at 280W. The EPYC 7763 should cost an extra $8069.69 CAD over the base price which is cheaper than the EPYC 7742 that would end up an extra $9705.10 CAD.

Moving on to the EPYC 7713, we are still getting 64 cores and 128 threads. The clocks are set at 2.0 GHz base and 3.7 GHz boost. The chip retains the 256 MB L3 and 32 MB L2 cache but comes with a lower TDP of 225W. That's mostly due to the lower all-core boost and the lower base clocks. AMD's EPYC 7713 will cost you an extra $7093.69 CAD over the base price which once again is cheap when compared to Rome 64 core variants.

Finally, we have the EPYC 7543 which comes with a 32 core and 64 thread configuration. The AMD Milan CPU features a base clock of 2.80 GHz and a boost clock of 3.70 GHz. The CPU carries 256 MB of L3 and 32 MB of L2 cache which is made possible through the 8 chiplets on board rather than 4. The CPU comes with a TDP of 225W and is going to cost an extra $2579.69 US over the base config. This is actually a very attractive price point for the 32 core Milan offering as all the AMD Rome 32 core variants are priced at an extra $3000-$3500 US over the base configuration.

AMD Navi 23 RDNA 2 GPU Reportedly Powers TESLA 2021 Infotainment System, 10 TFLOPs Horsepower & Can Run Cyberpunk 2077

AMD EPYC Milan 3rd Gen Server CPU Lineup (Preliminary):

CPU Name Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock L3 Cache L2 Cache TDP AMD EPYC 7763 64 / 128 2.45 GHz 3.50 GHz 256 MB 32 MB 280W AMD EPYC 7663 48 / 96 TBA TBA 256 MB 24 MB TBA AMD EPYC 7643 48 / 96 2.30 GHz 3.60 GHz 256 MB 24 MB 225W AMD EPYC 7713 64 / 128 2.00 GHz 3.70 GHz 256 MB 32 MB 225W AMD EPYC 75F3 32 / 64 2.95 GHz 4.00 GHz 256 MB 32 MB 280W AMD EPYC 7543 32 / 64 2.80 GHz 3.70 GHz 256 MB 32 MB 225W AMD EPYC 7513 32 / 64 2.60 GHz 3.65 GHz 128 MB 16 MB 200W AMD EPYC 7443 24 / 48 2.85 GHz 4.00 GHz 128 MB 12 MB 200W AMD EPYC 74F3 24 / 48 3.20 GHz 4.00 GHz 256 MB 12 MB 240W AMD EPYC 7413 24 / 48 2.65 GHz 3.60 GHz 128 MB 16 MB 180W AMD EPYC 73F3 16 / 32 3.50 GHz 4.00 GHz 256 MB 16 MB 240W AMD EPYC 7343 16 / 32 3.20 GHz 3.90 GHz 128 MB 8 MB 190W AMD EPYC 7313 16 / 32 3.00 GHz 3.70 GHz 128 MB 16 MB 155W AMD EPYC 72F3 8 / 16 3.70 GHz 4.10 GHz 256 MB 4 MB 180W

The AMD EPYC Milan CPUs will have a tremendously higher lead and we are just taking general performance without mentioning the better performance/value and perf per watt which would translate to lower TCO when building a Milan server.

So summing everything up for EPYC Milan, we are looking at the following main features:

Advanced 7nm Zen 3 cores (64 core / 128 thread)

Pin Compatible With SP3 Socket

120W-280W TDP SKUs

PCIe 4.0 Support

DDR4 Memory Support

Launch in Q1 2021

The AMD 3rd Gen EPYC Milan CPUs are all set for an epic launch in March this year so stay tuned for more info on the next disruption in the server segment.

Many Thanks to Metal Messiah for the tip!

News Source: Momomo_US