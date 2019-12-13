Amazon’s New World MMO Launches in May 2020 on Steam

We've covered New World, the sandbox MMO in development at Amazon Games, a few times before. After the cancellation of Breakaway, it is the only game in active development at the studio set up by Amazon, with the Battle Royale game Crucible seemingly on hold.

Chris got to play New World earlier this year and positively reported on his experience in this hands-on article. After a rather long Alpha stage, the developers went silent while they added new content and features. Now, though, the game is readying for its final stages of development, with the Closed Beta set in April 2020 just ahead of the full release in May.

Christoph Hartmann, Vice President of Amazon Games, stated:

We want our players to feel the depth—and the danger—of New World from the moment they step onto the shores of Aeternum in May 2020. Our team has been working tirelessly to create a deep, immersive world that delivers challenges and surprises at every turn, and we’re so excited to reveal a bit more of it today.

New World is now available for pre-order on Steam, priced €40 for the Standard edition and €50 for the Deluxe edition. Both pre-orders include access to the Closed Beta.

The Steam page also includes a detailed feature set and full system requirements.

Fate has summoned you to the shores of Aeternum, the Eternal Isle. Overcome the brutal legions of The Corrupted and draw battle lines with competing players in this land of danger and opportunity. In a land hell-bent on your destruction, what will you do to survive? Strike out alone to forge your own heroic path, or band together, fortify, and fight. KEY FEATURES:

FIGHT THE WORLD

Under the surface of Aeternum’s breathtaking landscape lay the seeds of an ancient evil that plots to erase all traces of humanity from its shores. Warriors of bygone ages, doomed adventurers, and creatures of legend have all succumbed to its corruption. It must be stopped.

A CALL TO ARMS

Combine skill and strength in melee combat, attack at range with precision, or master arcane attacks. However you choose to fight, you’ll need to forge, discover, and customize powerful weapons to fit your combat style. In epic wars with other players or holding back waves of The Corrupted, your combat skills will mean the difference between life and death.

STRONGER TOGETHER

Unite players with in-game social systems that power organization, hierarchy, and command and control of formidable in-game Companies. Venture out with your own intrepid party to battle The Corrupted or to seize the land and treasure of your enemies. A thriving Company consists of master craftsmen, fearless soldiers, guileful traders, and strong leaders. Where do your strengths lie?

TAME THE WILDERNESS

As you explore Aeternum, you will discover beauty, danger, and opportunity at every turn. Bend the wilds to your will by hunting fierce beasts for food and crafting materials and harvesting valuable resources from the land to fuel your ascent to power. Leverage geographic advantages to control rare resources to accelerate the growth of your territory. New World System Requirements MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows® 8 / Windows® 10 64-bit Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-2400 / AMD CPU with 4 physical cores @ 3Ghz Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 670 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280 or better DirectX: Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 35 GB available space Additional Notes: Internet connection required to play, offers in-game purchases

RECOMMENDED: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows® 8 / Windows® 10 64-bit Processor: Intel® Core™ i7-2600K / AMD Ryzen 5 1400 Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 390X or better DirectX: Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 35 GB available space Additional Notes: Internet connection required to play, offers in-game purchases

