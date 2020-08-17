Apple’s Latest iPad mini for $349 is Actually a Pretty Slick Deal [Save $50]

Apple is giving everyone a chance to save $50 on the iPad mini in Space Gray, complete with 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi.

Apple iPad mini 5 with 64GB Storage, Wi-Fi, A12 Bionic Currently Available for Just $349

When Apple refreshed the iPad mini with new internals, it was a sigh of relief for a lot of fans out there. For starters, it meant that the Cupertino giant hadn’t given up on its smaller tablet, and secondly, it’s the best size for a tablet which you can take with you on the road. And if you are looking to own one brand new, then today is a good day to do just that as Apple is taking $50 off the $399 retail price, allowing everyone and anyone to grab the tablet at an affordable price.

What makes the iPad mini so great is that 7.9-inch Retina display. Rather than making any sort of sacrifices, Apple went all out with this one, offering the same resolution as the 9.7-inch update. What this means is this - you get a pixel-packed display which is ultra-sharp and looks like a page from a magazine. What’s more important here is the A12 Bionic chip that handles everything like a champ. Whether it’s apps, games, playing movies, TV shows, this chip will handle it all without breaking a sweat. There is a lot to love here and it can be yours for a low price of just $349.

There are no special discount codes you should know about, nor any coupons. Just add the tablet to your cart, checkout and wait for it to arrive.

Buy Apple iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model) - Was $399, now just $349