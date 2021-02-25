Amazon Luna Cloud Gaming Expands to Fire TV; Now Anyone Can Buy Its Controller

Amazon Luna is expanding its early access, as announced yesterday in a brief blog post. To be more specific, a greater number of Fire TV customers can now check out the cloud gaming service thanks to a one-week trial for the Luna+ channel. After that, they'll have to pay the early access price of $5.99 monthly to keep playing.

Additionally, the Amazon Luna controller can now be purchased by anyone through the store. Do note that while the listed price is $69.99, there is a limited-time offer that shelves $20 off by using the code 20OFFLUNA21 at checkout. The offer is limited to two controllers per consumer.

No More Heroes is Now Available on Amazon Luna

