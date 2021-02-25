Amazon Luna Cloud Gaming Expands to Fire TV; Now Anyone Can Buy Its Controller
Amazon Luna is expanding its early access, as announced yesterday in a brief blog post. To be more specific, a greater number of Fire TV customers can now check out the cloud gaming service thanks to a one-week trial for the Luna+ channel. After that, they'll have to pay the early access price of $5.99 monthly to keep playing.
Additionally, the Amazon Luna controller can now be purchased by anyone through the store. Do note that while the listed price is $69.99, there is a limited-time offer that shelves $20 off by using the code 20OFFLUNA21 at checkout. The offer is limited to two controllers per consumer.
Built for Luna
A high-performance controller designed to provide an ideal playing experience on Luna, Amazon's new cloud gaming service. Luna Controller is the best connection between Luna gamers and their games.
Cloud Direct gets to your game faster
Luna Controller uses Cloud Direct technology to connect directly to Amazon’s custom game servers when playing on Luna, reducing roundtrip latency by 17 to 30 milliseconds vs. a local Bluetooth connection among PC, Mac, and Fire TV.
Alexa’s got game
Just press and ask Alexa to launch games while using the Luna app on Fire TV. You can say things like, "Alexa, play 'GRID.'" Alexa is also available for everyday requests like dimming the lights and telling you the weather.
Comfortable design, precision controls
Luna Controller is designed for comfort with an offset thumbstick and easy-access bumpers. Precise triggers, 4 responsive action buttons, and a 4-way directional pad keep your gameplay on point.
Amazon Luna Controller technical details
|Color
|Black
|Wifi connectivity
|Cloud Direct gameplay on Luna Controller supports dual-band 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 and 5 GHz) networks
|Bluetooth connectivity
|Supports Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0 for gameplay on PC, Mac, and Fire TV
|USB-C port
|For wired gameplay on PC and Mac using USB-C cable (sold separately)
|Size
|156.4 x 107.6 x 58.5 mm
|Weight
|235.5 g without batteries, 281.5 g with batteries
|Inputs
|12 buttons: home, action, menu, microphone, X, Y, A, B, LT, LB, RT, RB
1 direction pad: up, down, left, right
2 thumbsticks: left and right (offset)
|Haptics
|Vibration motors for tactile feedback during gameplay
|Display
|LED to display controller connectivity status, low battery indicator, and software updates
|Audio
|3.5 mm stereo audio output for headset
|Speaker
|None
|Alexa
|Press and ask Alexa to launch games and more on Fire TV
|Set up your Luna Controller with Luna Controller app
|Download the Amazon Luna Controller app from the Amazon Appstore for Android, Google Play Store, or iOS App Store. App lets you connect your controller to wifi to play games on compatible host devices over Cloud Direct.
|Compatibility
|Works on compatible PC, Mac, Fire TV, iPhone, iPad, and select Android phones via Cloud Direct. Does not work with gaming consoles.
|In-box accessories
|2 AA Amazon Basics batteries, setup guide
|Warranty and service
|1-year limited warranty and service. Optional 1-year, 2-year, and 3-year extended warranty available for U.S. customers sold separately. Use of Amazon Luna Controller is subject to these terms.
