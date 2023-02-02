All Galaxy S23 Models Feature A Vapor Chamber To Keep Rising Temperatures In Check

Samsung likely did not focus on the aesthetics part of its flagship lineup when unveiling the Galaxy S23, but what it did press its attention on was the functionality. Thanks to this approach, all Galaxy S23 models, including the base version, feature a vapor chamber, a cooling solution that was absent on two models last year.

Only the Galaxy S22 Ultra from last year was treated to a vapor chamber

The Galaxy S23 Ultra was said to be the only model in Samsung’s latest lineup to feature a vapor chamber, so it appears that the rumors were incorrect in their news. Thanks to Sleepy Kuma, who on Twitter verified the information that the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus are treated with the same cooling solution, which will result in an effective dissipation of heat.

Vapor chambers allow manufacturers to keep their devices thin while also cooling them properly. Unfortunately, these solutions are not cheap, which is the reason why laptop manufacturers only use them on their most premium offerings. Thankfully, Samsung took the opposite approach and despite bringing this massive change, the company has not raised its prices in the U.S., where the Galaxy S23 starts from $799.99.

All models of the S23 series have a Vaper Chamber. pic.twitter.com/2ojf20ffqY — Sleepy Kuma (@Kuma_Sleepy) February 2, 2023

The addition of a vapor chamber will keep the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 temperatures in check. For those that do not know, all Galaxy S23 models feature a higher-binned version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, one with faster CPU and GPU clock speeds. When running an intensive application that pushes both the CPU and GPU, the temperatures will rise and if the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is expected to maintain its performance, an effective cooling solution like a vapor chamber is necessary.

This may be one of the reasons why the Galaxy S23 Ultra is able to perform so well in the 3DMark Wild Life Extreme test, where it is shown to be twice as fast as the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The vapor chamber likely helps the GPU maintain its high clock speeds for sustained periods. Apple has yet to adopt such a cooler on its iPhones, so we hope that on this occasion, Samsung’s rival follows this approach and finally switches to it.

News Source: Sleepy Kuma