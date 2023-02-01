Samsung Unveils the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, Better Design, and More

The day is finally here. After months of extensive leaks and rumors, the Galaxy S23 series is finally official at the Galaxy Unpacked 2023, and the phones are everything we had hoped for and more. As expected, Samsung announced a trio of devices, starting with the Galaxy S23 and the Plus variant, and we have all the details for you.

The Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ bring improved specs, a new chipset, better build quality, and One UI 5.1

Let's start with the display--the Galaxy S23 offers a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 2,340 x 1,080 pixels, an Infinity-O-Display, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and a 48 - 120Hz refresh rate. The elder sibling has the same specs on display, aside from the larger screen size of 6.6 inches. Both displays are HDR10+ certified and have an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

The star of the show is, of course, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy. This variant of the popular processor is exclusive to Samsung as it brings higher clock speeds for better performance. There won't be any Exynos version this time around. The base Galaxy S23 is going to be available in 8/128, and 8/256 GB memory variants, whereas the plus variant will be available in 8/256 and 8/512 GB memory offerings. Of course, both phones do not have expandable storage.

On the optical side, the Galaxy S23 and the plus variant have the same camera setup. You are getting a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 23mm focal length, OIS, and Dual Pixel technology. You also have a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, and 13mm focal length. Last but not least, there is a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with a 36-degree field of view, f/2.4 aperture, 69mm focal length, and 3x optical zoom. On the front, both phones have a 12-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture, 25mm focal length, and support for HDR10+ capabilities.

The Galaxy S23 and the plus variants are equipped with several modern sensors, including UWB. You also have connectivity options like Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C, NFC, and Wi-Fi 6E.

Moving onto the dimensions, the Galaxy S23 measures 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm and 167 grams, whereas the Galaxy S23+ measures 157.8x76.2x7.6mm and 195 grams. Both phones are IP68 rated.

Last but not least, powering the devices are 3,900 mAh battery with 25 watts of fast wired charging and 10 watts of wireless charging on the base variant. On the plus variant, you will get a 4,700 mAh cell with 45 watts fast and 10 watts wireless charging.

As far as the colors are concerned, both phones will be available in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender. Pre-orders are now live, with phones shipping from February 17th later this month. The Galaxy S23 starts at $799.99, and the Galaxy S23+ starts at $999.99