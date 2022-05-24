Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Rumored to Have Better Power Efficiency Than Existing Qualcomm SoCs, Including Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will likely arrive at the end of the year, and while that is a long wait, one tipster already hints that the SoC shows promising results, at least in the efficiency department. This improvement could be attributed to the San Diego chip company completely switching foundries.

Tipster Hints Samsung’s Exynos 2300 to Be Less Efficient Than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Initial tests rumored for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 are showing positive results, according to Ice Universe. According to him, Qualcomm’s next-generation SoC is showing better efficiency performance than even the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, which is the first Qualcomm chipset to shift to TSMC’s 4nm architecture. As expected, the efficiency of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is also better than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which was mass produced on Samsung’s 4nm technology and notorious for performance and overheating issues.

This update is the complete opposite of what we reported about earlier, where it was mentioned that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000, and Samsung’s Exynos 2300 were power-hungry SoCs due to inefficient Cortex-X3 cores. We believe Qualcomm will design a custom Kryo core based on ARM’s Cortex-X3, but the improvements likely have more to do with TSMC’s improved architecture that Ice Universe commented on the power efficiency in the earlier tests.

Snapdragon 8 Gen2 (sm8550) performed very well in the initial test of energy efficiency, at least better than 888 / 8gen1 / 8 + GEN1. For Samsung S23, Exynos has no reason to continue to exist. The gap between Exynos and Snapdragon will only grow. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 24, 2022

While there are no numbers to confirm these power-efficiency figures for ourselves, if the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 rumored to be tested in the tweet was sampled on TSMC’s 4nm architecture, there is a huge chance Qualcomm will choose the Taiwanese chipmaker as its exclusive supplier for the next-generation SoC. Samsung had its chance, but it is reported to start mass production of 3nm GAA technology in the second half of this year, with U.S. President Joe Biden already given an invitation to witness this technology firsthand.

If Samsung’s fabrication technology is shown to be better than what TSMC has on offer, we could quickly see Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 orders making a switch, but it is too early to tell at this time. We are certain that more tests are completed before commercial units of the chipset are sent to Qualcomm phone partners. Do you believe TSMC is the right partner for Qualcomm? Tell us down in the comments.

News Source: Ice Universe