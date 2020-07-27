Akasa Introduces The Maxwell Pro: A Classy Aluminum Mini-ITX case

Akasa has introduced the Maxwell Pro Mini-ITX PC case, which provides an all-aluminum construction with matte-gray anodized aluminum panels. While offering support for a Mini-ITX motherboard and no support for a graphics card, means that users will need an APU processor to utilize this PC case.

Akasa Introduces the Maxwell Pro Mini-ITX PC case featuring a unique fanless design

The Maxwell Pro Mini-ITX PC case doesn't just hold your PC components, and this case also acts as a way to cool down the CPU efficiently. The two sides of the case there are extruded fins which are connected to the internal design to quickly and efficiently cool even the hottest processors.

The internal design of this Mini-ITX PC case features a unique way to cool the installed processor. The Universal socket fitting and easy installation feature four copper heat pipes that offer support for Intel and AMD motherboards. The included CPU block features a solid block design that has two heat pipes that extend out to either side of the case.

This exciting case design eliminates the need to have any type of fan included in your system, and when paired with SSD drives instead of the louder hard drives means that this case can allow your system to be silent even when under the most substantial workload.

This design allows this case to cool a processor with a TDP of up to 65 watts. This case offers support for two 2.5" Solid State Drives or Hard Drives.

This minimalist yet functional case is perfect for the users that love the quiet that comes with using a fully fanless case. In addition to the fanless design, this case features a modern design that utilizes a black anodized aluminum body with a diamond-edge finish makes this case look perfect in virtually any setup.

For the Front IO, this case features two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a power LED, an HDD LED, and then the power button on the farthest right IO. Sadly, at the time of writing, akasa has yet to release any pricing or when this case will be available for purchase.