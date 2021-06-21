An AirTag Was Used to Recover a Stolen Bike [Video]

Using Apple’s ‘Find My’ network, the company’s AirTags can successfully locate missing or stolen items, even if it is something as large as a bike, just as long as the trackers are working. One YouTuber shares his experience on how he located it below.

YouTuber Intentionally Left His Bike Outside in the Hopes That It Would Get Stolen so He Could Track It

Jonathon Laing runs the YouTube channel MegaLag and explains how he left his bike outside so that it could be stolen to test out if he could find it using an AirTag. Thanks to Apple’s ‘Find My’ network, as long as the battery of the AirTag is intact, it will continue to work and help you to locate your missing or stolen item. However, it can become difficult to locate an item if the AirTag is taken inside a building, but luckily, the stolen bike was present outside when it was first spotted.

Another useful feature of the AirTag is that it comes with Precision Finding, but it only works with iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 thanks to both smartphone families featuring the ultra wideband chip. Unfortunately, while Precision Finding makes it much simpler for you to locate your missing items, it has a limited range, after which your AirTag will start getting displayed on the map of the Find My app.

The video below shows the stolen bike was successfully recovered and if you happen to own an iPhone and have a propensity of misplacing your crucial items, then perhaps investing in an AirTag is the best decision you will ever make.

