AirTag Precision Finding is an iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 Exclusive Feature

The new Precision Finding feature in the AirTag is exclusive to the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 lineup of smartphones only. Here's why.

AirTag Precision Finding Feature is Exclusive to iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 Lineup of Phones

Apple really ruffled a few feathers with the announcement of the new AirTag accessory. Priced at $29, it is quite cheap too. But the value enhances a little if you are opting for a 4-pack, which is rightfully priced at $99.

But, before you pull the trigger on AirTag there is one thing which you should know about - Precision Finding. Or more precisely, whether or not this feature will work on your current iPhone.

It turns out that this feature is not compatible with every single iPhone out there. Only those models are currently supported which feature the U1 ultra-wide band chip. If you have anything that does not come from the iPhone 11 or iPhone 12 lineup then the Precision Finding feature will not work for you.

From Apple:

If your AirTag is nearby, your iPhone can lead you straight to it with Precision Finding.1 You‘ll see the distance to your AirTag and the direction to head in — all thanks to Ultra Wideband technology.

These are the currently supported devices:

Precision Finding is compatible with iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Using the power of the U1 chip, iPhone and AirTag work together to give you the location of your lost item in the most accurate manner. It will even tell you in which direction your AirTag is lying around.

Even if you do not have an iPhone with U1, AirTag will make use of Bluetooth to give you a rough idea where your lost item is.

