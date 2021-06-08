AirPods Max Firmware 3E756 Rolling Out Now with Fixes and Improvements
Apple is rolling out a new firmware update for AirPods Max, called 3E756. Despite no changelog. It is fairly obvious that it is a bug fix release.
New AirPods Max Firmware 3E756 Rolling Out Now for Users Around the Globe
AirPods Max users have been receiving firmware updates for their expensive new headphones for quite a while now. Last update was released in March which fixes the ultra low power mode issue which users have been facing.
It is absolutely unclear at this point what the new 3E756 firmware brings to the table for AirPods Max users. But given that we have been treated to a bunch of bug fixes in the past, we are assuming that this one is no different at all.
If you want to check which firmware your AirPods Max are currently on, first connect the headphones to your iPhone or iPad and follow the steps below:
- Launch the Settings app and then tap on Bluetooth
- Now tap on the “i” button next to your AirPods Max headphones
- Check Firmware Version and it will show you which firmware you are currently on
There is no way to force the update onto your AirPods Max, or any AirPods, for that matter. Just keep your iPhone and iPad around, the update should automatically download and install.
If there is something notable in this update, we will inform our readers about it. Till then, let us know if the latest update was pushed to you.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 128.98
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter