AirPods 3 Won’t Be Using the Same Design as the Second-Generation AirPods, Claims Tipster

Apple didn’t change the design of the first and second-generation AirPods when they were first revealed, as they had already grown in popularity so why change a formula when it’s working for the company? The design elements that maintained consistency between the two versions included a longer ear stem, non-adjustable earpieces, and more. The company thankfully changed this significantly when it launched the pricier and feature-enriched AirPods Pro and it looks like the AirPods 3 might get an aesthetics change as well, at least that is what’s implied by a tipster.

Previous Report Detailed That AirPods 3 May Feature More Components While Sporting a Compact Design

A tweet published by LeaksApplePro states that Apple will be dropping its first and second-generation AirPods design. While we don’t expect the technology giant to stick with the same design for a number of products, the Twitter account didn’t specify that the new AirPods will sport a different aesthetic. While our readers might be scratching their heads over this, a previous report talked specifically about the potential AirPods 3 internals.

Future iPhones Could Sport Larger Batteries Because of Adopting AirPods Pro Technology Underneath the Hood

Details of the report mentioned that the AirPods 3 would feature a complex SiP packaging, allowing the upcoming wireless earphones to sport a more compact design like the AirPods Pro while touting additional features too. Speaking of more features, it’s possible that with this new design, Apple also ends up adding noise cancellation and a transparency mode to the AirPods 3, but this is something we’ll find out in the future.

Apple definitely discontinuing AirPods 1/2 design. — Leaks (@LeaksApplePro) August 24, 2020

Do you think it’s high time Apple got rid of the previous design belonging to the AirPods and bring in something refreshing for the upcoming AirPods 3? Tell us down in the comments right away.

News Source: Twitter (LeaksApplePro)