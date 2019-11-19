Age of Empires IV Release Date Target Is 2021 – Rumor

Age of Empires IV finally got showcased by Microsoft at the X019 event, over two years after the game's original announcement. The very brief gameplay footage demonstrated a medieval setting, always a fan-favorite, where two factions (the English and the Mongols) were battling it out. The visuals, particularly the animations, were easily the standout of this first look.

Obviously, Age of Empires fans are now eager to learn a lot more about this highly anticipated fourth main entry in the franchise, including the single most important piece of information - the game's release date.

Age of Empires IV: “Microtransactions in a Real-Time Strategy Game Isn’t a Thing”

According to a new rumor, Microsoft might be targeting a 2021 release date for Age of Empires IV. ResetEra user FairyEmpire managed to speak to some of the developers at X019, where he learned of this as well as the fact that Age of Empires IV has been in development for about three years now. Another two years of development sounds about right, given the current pre-Alpha status of the real-time strategy game. Additionally, the user said an Age of Empires III 'remake' is in the works for a mid-2020 release date.

Needless to say, we have to take these rumors with a huge grain of salt for the time being. What is certain is that right now Age of Empires II Definitive Edition is a great option for those looking to pass the time within the franchise, as Chris stated in his review of the game.

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition offers an overwhelming wealth of content through hundreds of hours of campaigns to play through, refined to make them more entertaining. With an improved AI offering more engaging battles (although it still doesn't understand the concept of diplomacy or trade) as well as improved visuals and audio, drawing you right into them, you'll not find yourself bored at all and will no doubt keep returning to the skirmish modes. At a cheap price and offering so much, it's impossible not to recommend the game. This is what the original Age of Empires: Definitive Edition could have been. As a standalone title, it's fantastic and one that I'd recommend to anybody and everybody.