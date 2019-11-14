Age of Empires IV Debut Gameplay Footage Serves up an Epic English-Mongol Showdown

Microsoft first announced Age of Empires IV over two years ago, and since that initial reveal we’ve been given…very little. No gameplay footage, no real concrete details. Well during today’s big X019 Inside Xbox show that finally changed, as we got a new Age of Empires IV trailer featuring actual gameplay! The classic real-time strategy action returns, as we see the Mongols attack an Medieval English castle, but the game looks to be a lot more cinematic than the series has been in the past. Check out the trailer, below.

In addition to the trailer, Microsoft also revealed the name of the name of the new studio that will be handling all things Age of Empires going forward – Worlds’ Edge. The new studio well be headed up by former GM of Xbox Entertainment Studios, Shannon Loftis.

Everwild is the Latest IP from Rare, Debut Trailer Has a Strong Breath of the Wild Flavor

In addition to the first glimpse of Age of Empires IV, today marks the release of Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition. Wccftech’s own Chris Wray highly recommended the remake in his full review…

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition offers an overwhelming wealth of content through hundreds of hours of campaigns to play through, refined to make them more entertaining. With an improved AI offering more engaging battles (although it still doesn't understand the concept of diplomacy or trade) as well as improved visuals and audio, drawing you right into them, you'll not find yourself bored at all and will no doubt keep returning to the skirmish modes. At a cheap price and offering so much, it's impossible not to recommend the game.

Age of Empires IV is coming to PC. A release date has yet to be set, but the game is still in pre-alpha, so we likely still have a bit of a wait ahead of us. What do you think? Excited for the return of the legendary strategy series?