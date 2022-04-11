Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp Screenshots Revealed by Player with Early Access

There are some benefits from buying a video game and pre-loading it. Such benefits include avoiding waiting times for games. Now, it seems like the waiting time was drastically reduced for one player with Advance Wars 1+2: Reboot Camp. Why? Because they managed to get early access to the game unintentionally.

See, the player pre-loaded the game onto their Nintendo Switch Lite and, unexpectedly, was able to start playing the game despite Nintendo's previously announced delay. This can be seen on the following tweet:

finally getting to play Advance Wars but only on my Switch Lite which had preloaded it prior to what happened! #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/i0N5eQp5jh — Rachael (@killetheth) April 9, 2022

The player was even kind enough to share some footage of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-boot Camp in action. You can view it below:

not anything too interesting here, just took a shot of the tutorial for you. pic.twitter.com/X6kRzy8rQf — Rachael (@killetheth) April 9, 2022

In addition, the player also showed off one of the Red Star CO's abilities. This one is Nell's Lucky Star ability which increases the chances of units dealing higher damage during skirmishes.

Unfortunately, this isn't meant to last as the player was soon made aware by Nintendo themselves that their purchase of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-boot Camp was going to be refunded entirely and the game became unplayable once again. Probably because the tweets were starting to go viral and Nintendo wanted to nip the issue in the bud before more of the game would be leaked.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-boot Camp is a remake of the well-loved GBA entries in the series (Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising) made by Nintendo and WayForward. Recently, Nintendo delayed the game from its April 8 release date in response to the war effort between Ukraine and Russia.

While there wasn't clearer reasoning behind this besides the escalating tensions and current events. The parallels between the factions at war in the games alongside several other factors were what made Nintendo's decision pretty clear. Unfortunately, this means that players will still have to wait for an unknown time before the game is considered for release again.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-boot Camp is going to be released exclusively on the Nintendo Switch... Eventually.