Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp Revives the Fan-Favorite Strategy Series This Year

Yes, it’s actually happening – the fan-favorite Advance Wars series, last seen on the DS back in 2008, is making its long-awaited return. As the name implies, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is a remake of the well loved GBA entries in the series (Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising). It definitely doesn’t look like Nintendo and developer Intelligent Systems are looking to mess with the classics – gameplay looks to be unchanged, and the new collection's updated 3D visuals look to emulate the charming 2D graphics of old. You can check out the debut trailer for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, below.

Eager to get strategizing? Here’s the official description for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp:

Command an army in strategic, turn-based combat as a tactical adviser for the Orange Star Army. Your expertise is needed as you move land, air, and naval units across the battlefield. Take down enemy squads and capture towns and bases to secure victory and keep the peace. Keep an eye on the game-changing terrain and weather as you lead a variety of units across multiple maps. This remake features two campaigns that cover the events of Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising! Fight alongside capable Commanding Officers - Defend your land with the help of Andy, Max, Sami, and other Commanding Officers, each with their own specialties and CO Powers. Andy can repair units, while Sami can boost the abilities of troops. Your opponents can use CO abilities of their own too! Throughout both campaigns, the COs you meet play a critical role both on the battlefield and in the story.

Recruit some friends and see who the superior strategist is - When you aren't busy keeping the peace in one of the two campaign stories, flex your army-commanding chops in Versus Mode. Up to four players can battle on dozens of maps. Each player chooses a CO from either campaign and can strategically use their CO Powers to turn the tides of battle. Customize your combat with options like funds per allied base and fog of war.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp kicks off its campaign on Nintendo Switch on December 3.