Toshiba currently has a 43-inch smart TV on sale with built-in Fire TV for just $199, down from its regular $279 price.

Having a decent TV in your living room or bedroom can make a world of difference in how you spend your evening. And if you have been thinking about upgrading your television set at home or just want a new one, then you don’t have to spend too much money today, thanks to this deal from Toshiba.

On sale for just $199, this smart TV features Fire TV built right in, giving you access to all sorts of entertainment from places like Netflix, YouTube, Hulu, HBO and so much more. Since Fire TV originates from Amazon itself, therefore you can expect some sort of compatibility with Alexa. What this means is, if you have an Echo smart speaker at home, just ask Alexa to turn on the TV and everything will magically happen without the need for a remote. What an amazing time to be alive!

This is a limited time deal only and you can pick it up from the link below. There are no special discount codes or on-page coupons that need clipping. Add to cart and wait for the TV to arrive at your doorstep.

Buy All-New Toshiba 43LF421U21 43-inch Smart HD 1080p TV - Fire TV Edition - Was $279, now just $199

