Apple’s 32GB 10.2-inch iPad in Gold Version Is Available for Only $279; Comes With Fast Quad-Core CPU, 10-Hour Battery and More

Apple’s latest low-cost iPad, the iPad 7 is being sold at its lowest price on Amazon once more. The tablet can be had for $279 for the 32GB and Wi-Fi-only version and if you feel that you’ll need a lot more storage, you can purchase the 128GB storage model, which will set you back by $399. In short, these are the best prices you can get at this time but if we were you, we’d definitely hurry because only the gold version is available on Amazon.

As for what you’re getting with your $279, a lot as it turns out. The 10.2-inch IPS LCD display is big in size and is color-rich to help you enjoy the latest content. If you want to improve your productivity, you’ll be happy to know that the iPad 7 provides support for Apple’s keyboard and pen accessories. That 10-hour battery is going to be a massive selling-point for customers as most notebooks aren’t able to deliver that much endurance.

The increased battery life is thanks to the large 8827mAh cell present in the slate, followed by the A10 Fusion, which houses a quad-core and 3GB LPDDR4X RAM to deliver top-notch performance no matter what you do. The 10.2-inch iPad is also compatible with iOS 14 which will drop later this year, allowing you to experience the latest and greatest features of the software update.

So how about it? $279 for Apple’s low-cost tablet? Sounds like an excellent deal to us