2020 HP Pavilion With Ryzen 5 Quad-Core CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe Storage Is Available for Only $699

Looking for a solid notebook upgrade that won’t break the bank either? We have a terrific choice for you and it’s the 2020 HP Pavilion. From a first glance, it might look like an ordinary machine, but it’s what’s on the inside that matters. There are several configurations to choose from when you visit Amazon but we chose the one that we feel delivers the best price-to-performance ratio out of all of them.

The model we have for you features the Ryzen 5 3500U CPU, which is a quad-core chip running at a base clock speed of 2.10GHz. You also get 16GB of DDR4 RAM that’s paired with 512GB of PCIe NVMe storage, which is more than enough for a lot of users out there. However, as we said, there are multiple configurations to choose from at Amazon so if this current version doesn’t suit your needs, there are plenty of models to select.

The display size measures 15.6 inches diagonally, with the 2020 HP Pavilion running Windows 10 S that can be re-installed with the regular version of Windows 10 in almost no time at all. There’s also plenty of I/O, allowing you to connect multiple peripherals as well as hook up an external monitor to improve your productivity.

Thanks to the efficient processor, you can get up to 10 hours of battery life from the 2020 HP Pavilion, so if you’re away from the wall for a long period, that impressive battery life will definitely come in handy. For $699, there’s hardly a better alternative than this.