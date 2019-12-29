ADATA XPG Product Portfolio Broadens to Monitors, Laptops, Gaming PCs

ADATA is currently known for its high-performance DRAM and solid-state storage options, and with this existing stance, The ADATA XPG product stack is set to include monitors, gaming PCs, and laptops as of 2020.

ADATA XPG - Xtreme Performance Gear Lineup Broadens

ADATA has announced plans to expand its Xtreme Performance Gear gaming products, specifically in the form of the Xenia for laptops, Gaia for gaming PCs, and Photon for monitors. As of this moment, ADATA is set to introduce more details on these upcoming products at CES 2020, though, in the meantime, some information is available on ADATA's upcoming XPG gaming gear.

ADATA XPG Hunter – High Capacity DDR4 U-DIMMs and SO-DIMMs

XPG Xenia - 15.6" Gaming Laptop

Currently, the upcoming laptop offering from ADATA is known as the XPG Xenia and will feature a 1080p IPS display along with a 9th Generation Intel Core i9 CPU. Positioned at the higher end of the gaming laptop spectrum, the XPG Xenia will take on the likes of MSI, ASUS' ROG, and Acer's Predator lineups.

XPG Gaia & DIY Chassis - Small Form Factor Gaming PC & Full-Size Chassis

Entering the gaming PC space, ADATA will introduce the XPG Gaia, a small form factor gaming PC, only 5 liters in size and will accommodate graphics cards up to 8 inches in length. The XPG Gaia is set to compete against the likes of systems such as the Corsair One. Along with the prebuilt XPG Gaia, ADATA will introduce a chassis under the name of XPG Volta. The XPG Volta will accommodate motherboards up to the E-ATX form factor and will include multiple features found on alternate high-end computer chassis such as tempered glass panels and metal construction, as well as various design inclusions for enthusiasts interested in liquid cooling their build.

XPG Photon - 27" Gaming Monitor & RGB Memory Offerings

The XPG Photon will mark ADATA's entry into the monitor space and will include PixelDisplay's Vivid Color Eye-Safe Display technology which is a method of reducing blue light expelled from the monitor to reduce eye strain. ADATA has jumped onboard the RGB bandwagon with two new RGB DDR4 memory module designs, each featuring speedy RAM clocks of up to 4800 MHz with high capacities of up to 32GB per DIMM.