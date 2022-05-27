ADATA XPG & ASUS ROG Collaborate on Anime-Inspired DDR5 LANCER RGB Memory Modules, Up To 6000 Mbps Speeds

ADATA XPG & ASUS ROG have come together to offer the latest Anime-Inspired PC components in the DDR5 LANCER RGB memory module flavors.

ASUS ROG & XPG Offer Anime-Inspired DDR5 LANCER RGB Memory Modules, Up To 32 GB Capacities & 6000 Mbps Speeds

The anime inspiration comes from Hololive's V-Tuber cast and includes the iconic Shirakami Fubuki and Ookami Mio designs. The design is featured on the die-cast aluminum heatspreader which has a slightly taller design compared to traditional DDR5 DIMMs. This has two purposes, better cooling & extra room to incorporate the RGB LEDs. Both the Fubuki and Ookami themes are used on each particular kit with the former coming in a snowy white design and the latter going for a gamer red & black design.

XPG’s First DDR5 Gaming Memory The XPG LANCER ushers in the DDR5 era for XPG gaming memory. Reaching frequencies of up to 6,000 Mbps, it delivers a major performance boost for gaming and overclocking. With error-correcting code, (ECC) this module can correct errors automatically in real-time. In addition to greatly reducing the burden of CPU calculations, it also provides increased stability and reliability. Made for Gamers and Overclockers The use of high-quality ICs and PCBs ensures uncompromised performance and reliable overclocking, ideal for discerning gamers and overclockers. With support for Intel® XMP 3.0, users can get overclock easily without the need to go into BIOS. There is no need to repeatedly adjust and fine-tune overclocking parameters. RGB Gaming Flair The XPG LANCER features customizable RGB lighting. Users can choose between different effects (static, breathing, and comet) or synchronize the lights with their favorite songs via Music Mode. All this can be done through RGB control software from all the major motherboard brands.

As for the specs, the XPG LANCER DDR5 memory is a high-end design that comes with up to 6000 Mbps speeds and features up to 16 GB capacity per module for a total of 32 GB per kit. You can also get the memory in DDR5-5200 flavors. There's also the aforementioned RGB support which is fully compliant with ASUS's AURA Sync technology. As for pricing, the memory kits are available at around 2999-3099 Chinese Yuan or around $450 US however availability is only limited in the APAC (Asian Pacific) markets so those who want to get the memory shipped would have to use Taobao or other Chinese retail outlets to order.

News Source: Momomo_US