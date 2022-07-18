Menu
ADATA Shows Off XPG PCIe Gen 5 SSDs Rated at 14 GB/s, New Slayer & Caster DDR5 Memory Modules Rated at 7000 Mbps Speeds

Hassan Mujtaba
Jul 18, 2022

As a part of its new Meraverse campaign, ADATA has revealed its brand new XPG products which include PCIe Gen 5 SSDs & faster DDR5 memory modules.

Enter The Meraverse: ADATA Showcases Brand New XPG PCIe Gen 5 SSD & DDR5 Memory Solutions

ADATA was one of the first company's to announce its plan for PCIe Gen 5 SSDs. The company had previously teased its Project Nighhawk and Project Blackbird products at CES 2022 but now, they're giving a finalized look at the upcoming product. According to the new details, the XPG PCIe Gen 5 SSD will feature the Gen 5 x4 interface and will be compliant with the NVMe 2.0 standard.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
TEAMGROUP Has The Perfect DDR5 Memory For Content Creators, Intros T-Create Expert DDR5 & Classic DDR5 SO-DIMM Kits

The SSD delivers up to 14 GB/s sequential read and 12 GB/s sequential write speeds, 4K random IOPs of up to 1.8M (Read) and 1.6M (Write), and is based on the Silicon Motion SM2508 controller. The SSD will pack a DRAM solution and house capacities of up to 8 TB. The XPG PCIe Gen 5 SSD will come with a pre-equipped heatsink which makes it look like a premium product but the company also has more mainstream solutions planned for the future.

XPG PCIe Gen 5 SSD:

  • Next-gen PCIe Gen 5 x4 interface
  • Compliant with NVMe 2.0
  • Sequential read up to 14 GB/s, write up to 12 GB/s
  • 4K Random read up to 1.8M IOPS, write up to 1.6M IOPS
  • Controller: Silicon Motion SM2508
  • Capacities Up To 8 TB
  • Heatsink provides effective cooling
  • Great upgrade option for avid gamers
image-1-14
image-2-14
image-3-7
image-4-7
image-5-7
image-1-2-2
image-2-1
image-3-1
image-4-1
image-5-1
image-6-6
2 of 9

ADATA also plans to introduce faster DDR5 memory modules within its Caster and Slayer lines. The Caster series will come in RGB and non-RGB flavors with up to DDR5-7000 transfer speeds and the same is true for the Slayer series memory modules which are the more premium solution and are likely to be priced more too. The new memory kits make perfect sense for upcoming platforms like AMD's Ryzen 7000 and Intel's 13th Gen Core lineup which will be launching later this fall. There's no word on pricing and availability yet but expect more information in the coming weeks.

image-1-13
image-1-3-2
2 of 9

XPG DDR5 Slayer RGB DRAM Module:

  • Next-Generation DDR5 interface
  • Running at 7000 Mbps, that's over two times faster than your standard DDR4 memory
  • Dominated by two metal surface treatments
  • Bold Triangular RGB Light
  • Built-in Power Management IC, more Energy-Efficient
  • On-Die Error Correction Code
  • With Support for Intel XMP 3.0

