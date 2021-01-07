ADATA has been on the frontlines of developing DDR5 memory for the next generation of Intel processors. They have now enlisted the help of MSI and Gigabyte to ensure that their memory is of the best possible quality and can reach the 8400 MT/s data transfer rate on Intel's next-generation Alder Lake platform.

ADATA Says DDR5 Memory Is The Future & A 8400 MT/s Data Transfer Rate Is Quite Promising For The First Generation

Many expect the standard for the first iteration of DDR5 to be somewhere in between 4800 and 5200, but ADATA looks to be striving to reach speeds of up to 8400 MHz on the first go and make it the future standard. The promise of DDR5 looks great because it offers a massive performance increase over DDR4 with an increase in data transfer rates. It also provides better efficiency which is to be expected with technological advancements.

ADATA XPG Introduces The DEFENDER PRO Mid-Tower PC Chassis

Enlisting the help of MSI and Gigabyte, ADATA says they are testing its DDR5-8400 on the "latest Intel platforms". This would most likely be Intel's upcoming Alder Lake processors using motherboards provided by MSI and Gigabyte. The Alder Lake processors are rumored to have eight high-performance Golden Cove cores and eight energy-efficient Grace Mont cores.

The microarchitecture that DDR5 will first be available is thought to be Golden Cove with further IPC gains coming with the Willow Cove and Cypress Cove microarchitectures. These modules will improve CPU performance by having a higher peak bandwidth with greater efficiency.

Intel Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

Intel CPU Family Processor Process Processors Cores (Max) TDPs Platform Chipset Platform Memory Support PCIe Support Launch Sandy Bridge (2nd Gen) 32nm 4/8 35-95W 6-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 2.0 2011 Ivy Bridge (3rd Gen) 22nm 4/8 35-77W 7-Series LGA 1155 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2012 Haswell (4th Gen) 22nm 4/8 35-84W 8-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2013-2014 Broadwell (5th Gen) 14nm 4/8 65-65W 9-Series LGA 1150 DDR3 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Skylake (6th Gen) 14nm 4/8 35-91W 100-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2015 Kaby Lake (7th Gen) 14nm 4/8 35-91W 200-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (8th Gen) 14nm 6/12 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2017 Coffee Lake (9th Gen) 14nm 8/16 35-95W 300-Series LGA 1151 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2018 Comet Lake (10th Gen) 14nm 10/20 35-125W 400-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 3.0 2020 Rocket Lake (11th Gen) 14nm 8/16 TBA 500-Series LGA 1200 DDR4 PCIe Gen 4.0 2021 Alder Lake (12th Gen) 10nm? 16/24? TBA 600 Series? LGA 1700 DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2021 Meteor Lake (13th Gen) 7nm? TBA TBA 700 Series? LGA 1700 DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2022? Lunar Lake (14th Gen) TBA TBA TBA 800 Series? TBA DDR5 PCIe Gen 5.0? 2023?

Although people may just see faster memory with DDR5, there a plethora of benefits and features that come along with this platform to enable high data rates. This includes improved training modes, on-die termination, and two independent 32/40-bit I/O channels (non-ECC/ECC) per module. More features include long-term I/O scalability and on-die single error correction (SEC) ECC, DFE (decision feedback equalizer) to eliminate reflective noise at high frequencies. The ram module will also be operating at just 1.1V which would ensure higher power efficiency while offering much better bandwidth and latencies than DDR4.

With DDR5 on the horizon, being able to reach DDR5-8400 with the first generation is quite promising for the future of DDR5. Micron estimated that DDR5 would be 35% more efficient than DDR4 at the same I/O speeds, but that may be an underestimation at this point. A lot has still not been answered about DDR5, but that will be clarified further along with the development of this new memory.