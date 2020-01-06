Acer Unveils The 55-Inch 4K OLED monitor, the Predator CG552K

Amidst all of Acer's other CES 2020 announcements, Acer has introduced its first big-format OLED display aimed at gamers. This display is called the Predator CG552K and has all the features that you can expect from the OLED technology along with a maximum refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. Along with the higher refresh rate, this monitor also offers support for three different versions of variable refresh rate technologies.

Acer's Predator CG552K is a 55-inch 4K OLED monitor that offers a refresh rate of 120 Hz!

The Predator CG552K is a 55-inch monitor that has a resolution of 3840 x 2160, a 400 nits maximum brightness, and this display can show off 98.5% of the DCI-P3 color gamut with a color calibration accuracy of Delta E<1. Since Acer has installed an advanced OLED panel, they can offer intense blacks as well as a very high contrast ratio.

This display supports (technically) three variable refresh rate technologies, including HDMI 2.1 VRR, VESA's Adaptive-Sync, and NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility. Since this monitor presently supports VESA Adaptive-Sync, this means that this monitor will most likely provide support for AMD's FreeSync certification. Acer has equipped this display with sensors that automatically adjust the brightness in accordance with the room's light level and to lower the brightness when no one is around looking at the screen.

The display is certified for Display HDR 400. For connectivity, this display offers quite a bit of port, two DisplayPorts rated for up to 1.4 specifications, three HDMI 2.0 ports, and a single USB Type-C input. This monitor does offer a USB hub that allows this monitor to provide a couple of USB 2.0/3.0 ports.

Acer's Predator CG552K display is currently planned to cost $2,999 in North America on top of that this display is expected to be available in the third quarter of 2020. When comparing this monitor to Alienware 55, which is the industry's first OLED display, which is increasingly similar to the Predator CG552K, but costs $1,000 more than the expected price of Acer's Predator CG552K.