Phillips Launches The World’s First ‘Designed For Xbox’ Gaming Monitor: The 55″ 4K Momentum 559M1RYV Gaming Monitor

Phillips has just launched the Momentum 559M1RYV gaming monitor and it is the first gaming monitor to don the 'Designed for Xbox' specification. The 55-inch Momentum 559M1RYV differs from a TV by reducing lag and latency.

The Phillips Momentum 559M1RYV Gaming Monitor Is The First Gaming Monitor With A VESA DisplayHDR 1000 Certification

The Phillips Momentum 559M1RYV is a 55-inch gaming monitor, not a television. The monitor features a VA LCD panel with 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD) resolution. The refresh rate of the monitor is 144Hz and the monitor has a response time of 4ms. The Momentum 559M1RYV features a peak brightness of 1,200 nits and is the first gaming monitor to feature the VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification. In terms of color, the monitor features 95% DCI-P3 coverage. Chris Brown, Philips Monitors Global Product Marketing Lead at TPV, was very excited about the strides that Phillips made with this monitor,

ASUS Announces the TUF Gaming VG289Q1A Gaming Monitor

Philips Momentum broke new ground in console gaming as the first monitor to achieve VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification. We are thrilled that the Momentum console gaming monitors will deliver a new standard of audio-visual experience that will bring out the very best in your Xbox.

On top of the impressive specifications of the panel, the Phillips Momentum 559M1RYV has a specially designed speaker enclosure designed by the engineers over at Bowers & Wilkins. Phillips has even created the Xbox Game Mode which is a mode specially designed to give the best performance while gaming on the Xbox Series X.









Whilst this is the first Designed for Xbox gaming monitor, neither Microsoft nor Phillips has explained what a monitor has to have to qualify as a 'Designed for Xbox' gaming monitor. Judging from what Phillips has presented with the Momentum 559M1RYV, it certainly has to be an impressive monitor with a fast refresh rate and low latency.

The Philips Momentum 55" 4K Designed for Xbox Console Gaming Monitor (559M1RYV) is quite an impressive gaming monitor, but to get your hands one, it will set you back $1,599.99 USD. Certainly, a high price to price for a gaming monitor.