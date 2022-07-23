Menu
AMD RDNA 3 “Navi 3X” GPUs Visualized, Fan-Made Renders Show What The Next-Gen Lineup Could Look Like

Jason R. Wilson
Jul 23, 2022
Twitter user _WildC has created several renders of AMD's upcoming RDNA 3 "Navi 3X" GPUs based on rumors. These renders are representative of the most current information leaked or rumored about the new GPU family. It also gives us an idea of the complexities that the new architecture would demand.

AMD RDNA 3 "Navi 3x" GPU renders appear on Twitter, giving a hint of the complexities of next-gen hardware

Information we currently know at the moment is that AMD has confirmed there will be a total of six MCDs created for the Navi 31 GPU and also manufactured to fit within the current scale of the chip. Also, the company is focusing on a total of three Navi 3X GPUs to be integrated into the newest Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards. Of the three Navi 3X GPUs, two are expected to use a GCD (Graphics Core / Compute Die) and MCD (Memory Complex / Compute Die)-based chiplet design.

AMD RDNA 3 "Navi 3x" renders. (Image Credits: Wild_C)
AMD RDNA 3 "Navi 3x" renders. (Image Credits: _WildC)

The AMD Navi 33 GPU based on the RDNA 3 architecture will be utilizing a monolithic design and since more needs to be crammed within one singular chip instead of separate MCDs and GCDs, the chip might end up bigger in die size compared to the chiplet GPUs.

Speculation on the size of the Navi 3X GPUs has yet to be confirmed. Still, it is anticipated that the Navi 31 GCD size has changed, creating new estimations on what the chip designs will be until we receive official schematics and specifications. Wild_C from Twitter has created several renderings based on the current information and shared it with the social platform.

AMD Navi 31 is the beginning of the new GPUs based on the company's next-gen RDNA 3 architecture. The GPU is feature-packed, showcasing up to 48 WorkGroup Processors and 12,288 Stream Processors. AMD's new design will be able to support six MCDs on top of keeping the GPU, which acts similarly to graphics cards that come with High Bandwidth Memory onboard.

Similar to designs such as the company's Vega and Fiji lines, memory is not found on the GPU itself but instead is replaced with the Infinity Cache and controllers. The design would need to be larger, so it is anticipated that the GCD die size will be as large as 370mm², with the GPU as large as 630mm².

fym2hquxgairiw4
fym2hpxwqaivdkh
fym2horxgaahe_n
2 of 9

The new AMD Navi 32 is close to the same design as Navi 31 except for offering fewer cores and MCDs. Finally, the new GPU will offer as many as 32 WGPs across 8,192 Stream Processors, measuring around 440mm².

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 3X GPU Configurations (Preliminary)

GPU NameNavi 21Navi 33Navi 32Navi 31Navi 3X
GPU Process7nm6nm5nm/6nm5nm/6nm5nm/6nm
GPU PackageMonolithicMonolithicMCM (1 GCD + 4 MCD)MCM (1 GCD + 6 MCD)MCM (TBD)
GPU Die Size520mm2~400mm2440mm2630mm2TBD
Shader Engines42468
GPU WGPs4020-1640-3260-48
64
SPs Per WGP128256256256256
Compute Units (Per Die) 8040-32160 -128 (Total)240-192 (Total)128 (per GPU)
256 (Total)
Cores (Per Die)51205120-409610240-819215360-122888192
Cores (Total)51205120-409610240-819215360-1228816,384
Memory Bus256-bit128-bit256-bit384-bit384-bit x2?
Memory TypeGDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6
Memory CapacityUp To 16 GBUp To 8 GBUp To 16 GBUp To 24 GBUp To 32 GB
Infinity Cache128 MB128 MB256 MB384 MBTBD
Flagship SKURadeon RX 6900 XTXRadeon RX 7600 XT?Radeon RX 7700 XT?Radeon RX 7900 XT?Radeon Pro
TBP330W~200W~300W~400WTBD
LaunchQ4 2020Q4 2022?Q4 2022?Q4 2022?2023?

AMD's Navi 33 GPU will be expected to be the slowest due to not being based on an older monolithic structure. Previous rumors have the chip utilizing the TSMC 6nm process node instead of the 5nm node that will be utilized by the top two chips. It is speculated that the GPU might be more cost-efficient to manufacture because of the lack of advanced packaging demanded, and the company can fuse the Graphics Complex or Infinity Cache design together rather than having them on their own packages. AMD plans to unveil the RDNA 3 architecture during the fourth quarter of 2022.

News Sources: Wild_C on Twitter, VideoCardz

