AMD RDNA 3 “Navi 3X” GPUs Visualized, Fan-Made Renders Show What The Next-Gen Lineup Could Look Like

Twitter user _WildC has created several renders of AMD's upcoming RDNA 3 "Navi 3X" GPUs based on rumors. These renders are representative of the most current information leaked or rumored about the new GPU family. It also gives us an idea of the complexities that the new architecture would demand.

AMD RDNA 3 "Navi 3x" GPU renders appear on Twitter, giving a hint of the complexities of next-gen hardware

Information we currently know at the moment is that AMD has confirmed there will be a total of six MCDs created for the Navi 31 GPU and also manufactured to fit within the current scale of the chip. Also, the company is focusing on a total of three Navi 3X GPUs to be integrated into the newest Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards. Of the three Navi 3X GPUs, two are expected to use a GCD (Graphics Core / Compute Die) and MCD (Memory Complex / Compute Die)-based chiplet design.

AMD RDNA 3 "Navi 3x" renders. (Image Credits: _WildC)

The AMD Navi 33 GPU based on the RDNA 3 architecture will be utilizing a monolithic design and since more needs to be crammed within one singular chip instead of separate MCDs and GCDs, the chip might end up bigger in die size compared to the chiplet GPUs.

I should probably list the die sizes used as well: Navi33 = 20.5 * 19.5 = 400mm²

Navi31/32 MCD = 4.68 * 9.36 = 44mm²

Navi32 GCD = 13.1 * 20.1 = 263mm²

Navi31 GCD = 13.1 * 28.2 = 369mm²

Navi32 Total = 439mm²

Navi31 Total = 633mm² Don't expect these to be exact though — Wild_C (@_wildc) July 21, 2022

Speculation on the size of the Navi 3X GPUs has yet to be confirmed. Still, it is anticipated that the Navi 31 GCD size has changed, creating new estimations on what the chip designs will be until we receive official schematics and specifications. Wild_C from Twitter has created several renderings based on the current information and shared it with the social platform.

AMD Navi 31 is the beginning of the new GPUs based on the company's next-gen RDNA 3 architecture. The GPU is feature-packed, showcasing up to 48 WorkGroup Processors and 12,288 Stream Processors. AMD's new design will be able to support six MCDs on top of keeping the GPU, which acts similarly to graphics cards that come with High Bandwidth Memory onboard.

Similar to designs such as the company's Vega and Fiji lines, memory is not found on the GPU itself but instead is replaced with the Infinity Cache and controllers. The design would need to be larger, so it is anticipated that the GCD die size will be as large as 370mm², with the GPU as large as 630mm².

2 of 9

The new AMD Navi 32 is close to the same design as Navi 31 except for offering fewer cores and MCDs. Finally, the new GPU will offer as many as 32 WGPs across 8,192 Stream Processors, measuring around 440mm².

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 3X GPU Configurations (Preliminary)

GPU Name Navi 21 Navi 33 Navi 32 Navi 31 Navi 3X GPU Process 7nm 6nm 5nm/6nm 5nm/6nm 5nm/6nm GPU Package Monolithic Monolithic MCM (1 GCD + 4 MCD) MCM (1 GCD + 6 MCD) MCM (TBD) GPU Die Size 520mm2 ~400mm2 440mm2 630mm2 TBD Shader Engines 4 2 4 6 8 GPU WGPs 40 20-16 40-32 60-48

64 SPs Per WGP 128 256 256 256 256 Compute Units (Per Die) 80 40-32 160 -128 (Total) 240-192 (Total) 128 (per GPU)

256 (Total) Cores (Per Die) 5120 5120-4096 10240-8192 15360-12288 8192 Cores (Total) 5120 5120-4096 10240-8192 15360-12288 16,384 Memory Bus 256-bit 128-bit 256-bit 384-bit 384-bit x2? Memory Type GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory Capacity Up To 16 GB Up To 8 GB Up To 16 GB Up To 24 GB Up To 32 GB Infinity Cache 128 MB 128 MB 256 MB 384 MB TBD Flagship SKU Radeon RX 6900 XTX Radeon RX 7600 XT? Radeon RX 7700 XT? Radeon RX 7900 XT? Radeon Pro TBP 330W ~200W ~300W ~400W TBD Launch Q4 2020 Q4 2022? Q4 2022? Q4 2022? 2023?

AMD's Navi 33 GPU will be expected to be the slowest due to not being based on an older monolithic structure. Previous rumors have the chip utilizing the TSMC 6nm process node instead of the 5nm node that will be utilized by the top two chips. It is speculated that the GPU might be more cost-efficient to manufacture because of the lack of advanced packaging demanded, and the company can fuse the Graphics Complex or Infinity Cache design together rather than having them on their own packages. AMD plans to unveil the RDNA 3 architecture during the fourth quarter of 2022.

News Sources: Wild_C on Twitter, VideoCardz