With both Nvidia and AMD have announced their new mobile components, brands have started implementing the new hardware into the 2021 laptop lineups. Acer unveiled the Nitro and Aspire notebooks featuring both AMD's Ryzen 5000 series processors and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 30 Series mobile graphics cards. Acer has also refreshed the Predator Triton, Helios, and Nitro 5 gaming notebooks with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 30 Series mobile graphics card and Intel's 11th Gen Intel Core H35-series Special Edition processors.

The Predator Triton 300 SE features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 H35-series Special Edition processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 mobile series GPUs. The chassis features a 17.9 mm (0.7 in) thin profile at a weight of 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs). The cooling solution features Acer’s Vortex Flow technology and a dual-fan setup featuring 5th generation AeroBlade Fans. The display is a 14-inch FHD display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and thin bezels. It has a battery life of 10 hours and DTS:X Ultra audio.

The Nitro 5 gaming notebook line gets a significant upgrade with the addition of up to an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 HX Mobile Processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU

The new Nitro 5 notebooks are available with 15.6-inch or 17.3-inch displays, featuring a quad high-definition (QHD) display with a 165 Hz refresh rate or a full high-definition (FHD) display with up to a 360 Hz refresh rate and a 3 ms response time.

The Aspire 7 line now features new AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors paired with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU in a sleek understated design.

The Aspire 5 is a slim yet powerful notebook offering new AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors and AMD Radeon Graphics.





The Predator Helios 300 features up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 mobile series GPU and up to 32 GB of DDR4. The display is a 240 Hz IPS display with a 3 ms response time and the notebook features DTS:X Ultra audio. The Helios 300 also features a 2 fan cooling solution with one of them being Acer’s custom-engineered AeroBlade 3D Fans.

The Nitro 5 (AN515-56 and AN517-53) features 11th Gen Intel Core H35-series processors, NVIDIA GeForce GTX GPUs, and up to 32 GB of DDR4 RAM. The laptop features a 144 Hz refresh rate and 3 ms response time and has a max brightness of 300-nits. This laptop also features a dual-fan cooling design taking advantage of a quad-exhaust port design and Acer's CoolBoost Technology.

The Predator Triton 300 SE (PT314-51s) will be available in March with a base price of $1,399.99. The Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) will be available in February with a base price of $1,249.99. The 15-inch Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-56) and 17-inch Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-53) will both be available exclusively in Europe and China in March for €999.

The Acer Nitro 5 Also Has A Version That Features AMD's Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors

The Nitro 5 (AN515-45 and AN517-41) in the AMD configuration features up to a Ryzen 9 5900 HX Mobile Processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 mobile series GPU. It also features up to up to 32 GB of DDR4 3200 RAM. It comes with either a 15.6-inch or 17.3-inch display, featuring a QHD display with a 165 Hz refresh rate. The second display option is an FHD display with up to a 360 Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time. The cooling is identical to the Nitro 5 mentioned above.

The Aspire 7 has been upgraded to feature the powerful new AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processor paired with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. It offers up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory and up to a 1 TB PCIe SSD. It weighs in at 4.73 lbs (2.15 kg) and comes with an FHD 15.6-inch display with narrow bezels. The display features Acer Color Intelligence and Acer ExaColor for a better viewing experience.

The Aspire 5 comes with the exact same selection of CPUs as the Aspire 7 but opts for AMD Radeon RX 640 Graphics and up to 24GB of RAM. It features nearly the same thin profile as the Predator Triton 300 SE with a 0.70-inch (17.95 mm) profile. It comes equipped with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display and is the only laptop announced that features Acer BlueLightShield.

Pricing and Availability

The 15-inch Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45) will be available in North America starting in February at USD 749.99; in EMEA [with a starting configuration of AMD Ryzen 7 Mobile Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, and a 512 GB SSD] in February starting at EUR 1,299; and in China in January starting at RMB 6,499.

The 17-inch Nitro 5 (AN517-41) will be available in North America in February starting at USD 849.99; in EMEA [with a starting configuration of AMD Ryzen 7 Mobile Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, and a 512 GB SSD] in February starting at EUR 1,299; and in China in January starting at RMB 6,499.

The Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G) will be available in North America in March starting at USD 749.99, and in EMEA in February starting at EUR 899.

The Acer Aspire 5 (A515-45) will be available in North America in March starting at USD 549.99; in EMEA in February starting at EUR 699, and in China in January starting at RMB 4,999.