Menu
Company

ACER Readies Its First Custom Intel Arc A770 Predator BiFrost Graphics Card, Impressive Dual-Fan Design

Hassan Mujtaba
Sep 30, 2022, 03:03 PM EDT
ACER Readies Its First Custom Intel Arc A770 Predator BiFrost Graphics Card, Impressive Dual-Fan Design 1

It looks like ACER has joined the Intel Arc bandwagon and will soon be offering their first Arc A770 Predator BiFrost custom graphics card.

ACER's Intel Arc A770 Predator BiFrost Custom Graphics Card Comes With A Unique Dual-Fan Cooler

ACER won't be the first OEM to offer a custom graphics card design for a major GPU vendor. We've seen Lenovo offering its own GeForce RTX 4090 Legion designs that are designed for its pre-builds and now, we get to see ACER's awesome new design. It is not clear if ACER will be keeping this OEM PC-only or releasing the cards in the DIY segment too but based on their marketing, it looks like we might just get these cards as a DIY launch.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Intel Confirms Arc A770 & Arc A750 Launch For 12th October, A770 Limited Edition For $349 US, A770 8 GB For $329 US, A750 8 GB For $289 US

As for the design itself, the Acer Intel Arc A770 Predator BiFrost comes with a 2.5-slot design & uses a custom PCB that is powered by dual 8-pin connectors. We can see a glimpse of the aluminum-fin heatsink and at least four massive heat pipes stretching out through the back. The most interesting aspect of the card is its front shroud.

The card comes with two fans, one of which uses a standard axial approach & uses a flow-through approach that vents air out of the back since there's no PCB underneath it and there's also a second fan that kind of looks like a blower design. The second fan sits directly over the GPU and will dissipate heat much faster than the axial fan but blower fans are a bit noisy. So it will be interesting to see how ACER manages the noise levels on this card.

But despite that, the card looks really impressive with its stylish design and the use of RGB elements on the fans and the sides of the shroud. Currently, ACER hasn't shared any details regarding the launch, prices, and TDPs of clocks but we are bound to get them in a few days when A770 cards officially launch.

Intel Arc A770 Graphics Card - 32 Xe Cores, 16 GB Memory, 2.1 GHz

The Intel Arc Alchemist lineup will include the flagship Arc A770 which will feature the full ACM-G10 GPU with 32 Xe-Cores and a 256-bit bus interface. The Intel Arc A770 will feature both 16 GB and 8 GB flavors across a 256-bit bus interface and a TDP of 225W. The clock speeds for the card will be rated at 2.1 GHz for the GPU (Graphics Clock) and 17.5 Gbps for the GDDR6 memory, offering up to 560 GB/s of bandwidth.

ACER Readies Its First Custom Intel Arc A770 Predator BiFrost Graphics Card, Impressive Dual-Fan Design 2
Related StoryJason R. Wilson
Intel Arc A770 Graphics Card Reviews Reportedly Planned For Next Week Following Launch

It is expected to be positioned in the same performance category as the RTX 3060 but will offer slightly better performance. We have seen several benchmarks of the Arc A770 here and here. The graphics card will be starting at $329 US pricing for the 8 GB variant while the Limited Edition with 16 GB memory will be priced at $349 US which is a very small premium for twice the memory cap. The graphics card is said to offer up to 42% better performance per dollar versus the NVIDIA RTX 3060 (overclocked variant).

intel-arc-a770-arc-a750-12th-october-launch-confirmd-329-289-us-price-_9
intel-arc-a770-arc-a750-12th-october-launch-confirmd-329-289-us-price-_10
intel-arc-a770-arc-a750-12th-october-launch-confirmd-329-289-us-price-_11
2 of 9

The Intel Arc A770 & Arc A750 will be officially launching on the 12th of October with prices starting at $329 and $289 US, respectively.

Products mentioned in this post

RTX 3060
USD 380

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order