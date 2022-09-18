Lenovo GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card For Legion Pre-Built PCs Pictured Some More, Huge Triple-Slot Cooler

More alleged pictures of Lenovo's GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards for their Legion Pre-built gaming PC have been leaked. The new pictures show us the front of the shroud which looks as massive as it did in the previous leak.

Lenovo GeForce RTX 4090 Legion Graphics Card Is A Massive Triple-Slot Design Measuring Around 14-Inches In Length

The leaked Lenovo Legion GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card from earlier this week is a monster of a design. The card features a triple-slot design that the current RTX 3080 Ti went heavy on and we've also seen a single PCIe gen 5.0 connector. Now Lenovo has only made two other models that have a design similar to this card, the RTX 3090 Ti and the RX 6900 XT. This isn't the RX 6900 XT since that comes with a red box on the edges and we also don't believe that this is the 3090 Ti because it does not have the similar shroud that Lenovo used for its older cards or the punched-in holes as seen in these pictures.

The new picture shows us the card sitting next to a Lenovo Legion Y9000K Laptop. The laptop has a length of around 14-inches from side to side and the Lenovo Legion GeForce RTX 4090 is just as big (35-36cm) and is much thicker and heavier which means that you will require a lot of room for the graphics card alone. This can be seen in the installed picture below which shows the card hitting the maximum length of the OEM case:

The card was seen featured within the Lenovo Legion Gaming PC and the card features a triple-fan cooler that pushes air through the heatsink. The heatsink and backplate extend beyond its PCB which makes use of a compact design so the third fan mostly pushes air out the cutout located on the backplate.

There are also pictures of the heatsink itself shared by the leaker which shows a large cold plate that could be a vapor chamber and an insane amount of heat pipes, 13 at least which we can tell from the picture.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 'Expected' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will use 128 SMs of the 144 SMs for a total of 16,384 CUDA cores. The GPU will come packed with 96 MB of L2 cache and a total of 384 ROPs which is simply insane but considering that the RTX 4090 is a cut-down design, it may feature slightly lower L2 and ROP counts. The clock speeds are not confirmed yet but considering that the TSMC 4N process is being used, we are expecting clocks between the 2.0-3.0 GHz range.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4090 is expected to rock 24 GB GDDR6X capacities that will be clocked at 21 Gbps speeds across a 384-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 1 TB/s of bandwidth. This is the same bandwidth as the existing RTX 3090 Ti graphics card and as far as the power consumption is concerned, the TBP is said to be rated at 450W which means that TGP may end up lower than that. The card will be powered by a single 16-pin connector which delivers up to 600W of power. It is likely that we may get 500W+ custom designs as we saw with the RTX 3090 Ti.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards including the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 graphics cards will be amongst the first graphics cards besides the RTX 4090 to launch to gamers. The RTX 4090 is so far expected to launch on October 22 but an unveiling is expected at NVIDIA's GTC keynote later this month. All vendors are readying their GeForce RTX 4090 designs and we have also seen several Gigabyte models leaked and listed already, over here.