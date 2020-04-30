Kingston Has Released the KC2500 NVMe SSD

Kingston has announced the KC2500 NVMe SSD that features fantastic performance while offering large capacities of up to 2 TB while still maintaining an incredibly fast speed. The NVMe speed features up to 3,500 MB/s read speed as well as a 2,900 MB/s write speed. These M.2 2280 NVMe drive offers four different capacity sizes ranging from 250 GB to 2 TB, which makes this drive perfect for any computer system. These NVMe SSDs are perfect for everything from desktops to high-performance computing systems.

"KC2500 sets a new bar for high-performance client PC usage, enabling those who demand speed and reliability to handle intensive workloads on desktops, workstations, and for HPC applications," and "The compact M.2 form factor and a broad range of security and encryption options provides greater flexibility for organizations who are looking to refresh their current systems, or for the power user looking to upgrade their current system with the best that NVMe PCIe SSDs can offer," said Justin Karasek, SSD business manager, Kingston.

The Kingston KC2500 NVMe SSD features four different capacities, the lowest-capacity drive is the 250 GB drive, while the largest capacity drive is the 2 TB drive. There are two more drives, a 500 GB drive, and 1 TB drive. This NVMe SSD series is perfect for anyone's system, with the smallest one being perfect for use for an external SSD while the larger SSDs are ideal as a computer system's boot drive.

The 250 GB KC2500 NVMe SSD features a sequential read speed of 3,500 MB/s and a sequential write speeds of up to 1,200 MB/s. The 500 GB drive features a sequential read speed of 3,500 MB/s and a sequential write speeds of up to 2,500 MB/s while both the 1 TB and the 2 TB drives feature a sequential read and write speeds of 3,500 and 2,900 MB/s respectively.

All of these drives feature the same random Read/Write, which is up to 375,000 / 300,000 IOPS. The 250 GB drive features 150 Total Bytes Written. The 500 GB drive features a 300 TBW, the 1 TB drive has a 600 TBW, and the 2 TB drive features a higher 1.2 PBW.