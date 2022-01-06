Acer Predator Portfolio Revealed for 2022, and Predator X32 Gaming Monitor Earns CES Innovation Award

Acer announced their newest lineup of Predator gaming desktops and monitors, and also received CES 2022's Innovation Award for their Predator X32 gaming display.

Acer Unleashes More Predator computers and displays for 2022 to help increase user's gaming experience

The new Predator Orion 5000 gaming desktop features up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, paired with the latest Intel H670 chipset, up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, and 64 GB of 4,000 MHz DDR5 RAM for the most serious, hardcore gamers

The Predator Orion 3000 gaming desktop is powered by up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, paired with Intel’s B660 chipset, up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU and 64 GB of 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM

Both the Orion 5000 and Orion 3000 feature bold new chassis that encapsulate their powerful components with darkened glass, plastic, metal, and mesh

The Predator X32 and X32 FP are IPS gaming monitors which boast VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certifications and 576-zone minled local dimming on top of a 160 Hz and 165 Hz (overclocked) refresh rate, respectively; furthermore, the X32 received a CES Innovation Award in the “Computer Peripherals & Accessories” category

The Predator CG48 gaming monitor features a 48-inch AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

technology-compatible 4K OLED 138 Hz panel. The monitor is designed for hardcore PC and console gamers who desire next-level visuals

ACER Predator Orion 5000











The Predator Orion 5000 utilizes the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, installed onto an

Intel H670 chipset motherboard, with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card to produce exceptional frame rates along with an incredible gaming experience in any game. Equipped with

Microsoft Windows 11, 64 GB of 4,000 MHz DDR5 RAM, and up to 2 TB of M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSDs, as well as ARGB-infused Predator FrostBlade 2.0 fans to help keep the internal system running smoothly with amazing cooling support. Acer Predator's new cooling technology offers a static pressure design to reach optimal airflow, while the sealed rifle bearings and a new arc-shaped design along each end of the cooling fan fins limit both unwanted vibration and noise.

All new components for the Predator Orion 5000 are kept covered within an obsidian-hued chassis made of darkened glass and metal mesh. This allows for the next-gen hardware and ARGB aesthetics to shine through the transparent side panel. The panel on the side is also EMI-compliant, guaranteeing users will be protected as well as their peripherals in the chassis from possible electromagnetic interference. Build enthusiasts will note the tool-less design of the chassis for easy access to the PC’s internals—such as upgrading the processor's air cooler system to up to a 240 mm liquid cooler—while also allowing for flexibility in its configuration options to maximize future adjustments and upgrades.

To reduce latency, the Acer Predator Orion 5000 includes the Killer E3100G 2.5G Ethernet Controller and Intel's Wi-Fi 6E connectivity to allow for more wireless reliability, and DTS: X Ultra will give the user's headphones or speakers a premium 360º sound system. Up to four USB ports—three Type-A and one Type-C output—as well as an audio jack are conveniently located on top of the chassis for ease of access for consumers, while still offering several more on the rear of the tower to keep cables hidden.

ACER Predator Orion 3000













The ACER Predator Orion 3000 from Acer offers a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU positioned on an Intel B660 motherboard chipset, and the ability for up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 GPU for stunning graphic quality in a mid-tower rig. Gamers are able to maximize the settings in their favorite games, as well as jump into streaming movies and series or editing videos without impacting performance. With the accessibility of up to 64 GB of 3,200 MHz DDR4 memory and 2 TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage, The Predator Orion 3000 offers increased responsiveness and super-fast load times.

To add to the 2 TB of SSD storage, the new system also includes 6 TB of SATA3 HDD storage. With an identical aesthetic design as the Predator Orion 5000 series, the Predator Orion houses three 92 x 92 mm Predator FrostBlade 2.0 fans to promote optimal airflow and exceptional cooling throughout. The hub of the front and rear fans have RGB LEDs built directly onto them which can be controlled with the PredatorSense software included. Rounding out the Predator Orion 3000 is the Intel Killer E2600 Ethernet controller, Intel's Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (Gig+), and Control Center 2.0 to

give players all the necessary tools to dominate the competition and offer Microsoft Windows 11 OS for ultimate compatibility. Lastly, DTS:X Ultra allows users to get a superior sound so that their favorite movies, music, and games will produce real-world spatial sound effects.

AMD Talks Next-Gen AM5 ‘Ryzen 7000’ Platform Longevity, Why Ryzen 7 5800X3D Is The Only V-Cache Option, How Radeon RX 6500 XT Tackles Miners & Hint at 8 GB Option

ACER Predator X32 and X32 FP Gaming Monitors

The new ACER Predator X32 and X32 FP gaming monitors are meticulously manufactured to balance both expectations in gaming performance and the visual brilliance creators require. Featuring 160 Hz and 165 Hz refresh rates while overclocked, respectfully, both of these UHD (3,840x2,160) 32-inch monitors also promote VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 certifications, IPS panels to help support across 576-zone MiniLED local dimming, ΔE<2 color accuracy, and up to 99% coverage of Adobe's RGB color gamut. This allows for Predator's X32 and X32 FP gaming displays to offer amazingly clear and fluid visuals—essential for tracking objects as they fly across the screen.

The ACER Predator X32 produces the superior performance of the NVIDIA G-SYNC ULTIMATE technology to help deliver realistic HDR and ultra-low latency, producing a more intense gaming experience. Fans and players of competitive online multiplayer games will appreciate NVIDIA Reflex, a suite of GPU, G-SYNC, and software technologies to measure and reduce the amount of system latency, or click-to-display latency, found in many online games. The Predator X32 assists players in gaming to respond faster to targets on the screen and aim much more precisely.

The ACER Predator X32 FP features an HDMI 2.1 port for 4K gaming on both PCs and console systems. It offers a 165 Hz (overclock) refresh rate and fast 1 ms response times, making it the fastest 4K monitor currently available. AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology compliments any gameplay experience, supporting HDR capability and unbelievably smooth visuals and low latency. One USB Type-C port is available for next-gen connectivity and offers 90W of power delivery.

ACER Predator CG48 Gaming Monitor

The ACER Predator CG48 gaming monitor offers players 48 inches of pure 4K excitement and refresh rates of up to 138 Hz. HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 mean that all players can enjoy a next-level gaming experience on consoles or PC and four USB 3.2 ports and one USB Type-C port offer plenty of peripheral connectivity. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology gives users up to a 0.1 ms response time (G-to-G) to allow for superfast 4K gameplay visuals, ensuring smooth, variable refresh rate (VRR) gaming experiences that minimize unwanted visual disturbances, such as tearing, stuttering, artifacts, and flicker.

Acer's Predator CG48’s OLED display promotes a 135K:1 contrast ratio, HDR10, and 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut for an incredibly stunning visual experience.

Pricing and Availability

The ACER Predator Orion 5000 gaming desktops will be available in North America in February starting at USD 2,599; in EMEA in March starting at EUR 1,999, and in China in January starting at RMB 14,999.

The Predator Orion 3000 gaming desktops will be available in North America in February starting at USD 1,999; in EMEA in March starting at EUR 1,299, and in China in January starting at RMB 11,999.

The Predator X32 gaming monitor will be available in North America in Q3 2022 starting at USD 1,999; in EMEA in Q3 2022 starting at EUR 1,899, and in China in Q2 2022 starting at RMB 12,999.

The Predator X32 FP gaming monitor will be available in North America in Q2 2022 starting at

USD 1,799; in EMEA in Q2 2022 starting at EUR 1,599, and in China in March starting at RMB

10,999.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability for these new products may vary by region.