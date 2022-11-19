ACER Launches AMD Ryzen 7000 ‘Mendocino APU’ Powered Aspire 3 Laptops, $399 US Entry-Level Pricing

Hassan Mujtaba
ACER has launched its first AMD Ryzen 7000 'Mendocino APU' laptop which features a budget-friendly price of just $399.99 US.

Announced back in September 2022, the AMD Mendocino APUs will be aiming at the entry-level laptop segment. Laptops based on these entry-level chips will be priced between $399 and $699 US.

Now, ACER has launched its first laptop featuring the new AMD Ryzen 7000 Mendocino APUs. The laptop, in particular, is the ACER Aspire 3 'A315-24P-R75B' that has been listed over at Amazon for $399.99 US. The laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 7320U CPU which features 4 cores and 8 threads, based on the Zen 2 core architecture. The CPU also carries 5 MB of cache and a Radeon 610M integrated GPU, offering 2 RDNA 2 Compute units or 128 SPs. The CPU comes with a clock speed of 2.4 GHz base and 3.7 GHz boost and features a default TDP of 15W.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Mendocino' 6nm CPU Lineup (Official):

CPU NameProcess NodeCores / ThreadsBase / Boost ClockCacheiGPUiGPU ClockTDP
AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX5nm12/24TBD64 MBAMD Radeon Graphics (2 CU RDNA 2)TBD55W+
AMD Ryzen 5 7520U6nm4 / 82.8 / 4.3 GHz6 MBRadeon 610M (RDNA 2 2 CU)TBD8-15W
AMD Ryzen 3 7420U6nm4 / 8TBD8 MB?Radeon 610M (RDNA 2 2 CU)TBD8-15W
AMD Ryzen 3 7320U6nm4 / 82.4 / 4.1 GHz8 MB?Radeon 610M (RDNA 2 2 CU)TBD8-15W
AMD Athlon Gold 7220U6nm2 / 42.4 / 3.7 GHz4 MB?Radeon 610M (RDNA 2 2 CU)TBD8-15W
Other specs on the Acer Aspire 3 laptop include a 15.6" IPS display which has a resolution of up to 1920x1080p, 8 GB of LPDDR5 memory, and 128 GB of NVMe storage. There's also WiFi 6 support & the laptop comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home OS. Following are some of the features of the laptop:

  • Purposeful Design: Travel with ease and look great doing it with Aspire's 3 thin, light designs.
  • Ready-to-Go Performance: The Aspire 3 is ready-to-go with the latest AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Processor with Radeon Graphics—ideal for the entire family, with performance and productivity at the core.
  • Visibly Stunning: Experience sharp details and crisp colors on the 15.6" Full HD IPS display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and narrow bezels
  • Internal Specifications: 8GB LPDDR5 Onboard Memory; 128GB NVMe solid-state drive storage to store your files and media
  • The HD front-facing camera uses Acer’s TNR (Temporal Noise Reduction) technology for high-quality imagery in low-light conditions. Acer PurifiedVoice technology with AI Noise Reduction filters out any extra sound for clear communication over online meetings.
  • Wireless Wi-Fi 6 Convenience: Maintain a strong, consistent wireless signal with Wi-Fi 6 (aka 802.11ax) and 2x2 MIMO technology.
  • Improved Thermals: With a 78% increase in fan surface area, enjoy an improved thermal system and an additional 17% thermal capacity. Allowing for longer, more efficient work sessions while not plugged in.
  • Secure Operating System: Windows 11 Home in S mode comes with advanced security features built right in, like protections against phishing and malicious software so you don't have to think twice when navigating to a new webpage or downloading an app.
  • Ports For All Your Accessories: 1 - USB Type-C Port USB 3.2 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gbps) DisplayPort over USB Type-C & USB Charging, 2 - USB 3.2 Gen 1 Ports, 1 - HDMI 2.1 Port with HDCP support, 1 - Headphone/Speaker/Line-Out Jack, DC-in for AC adapter
  • What's In the Box: Acer Aspire Laptop, AC Adapter, Power Cord
The laptop comes with an active cooling solution and has vents on the back to dissipate the hot air out of the chassis. Overall, it looks to be a very decent and budget-oriented laptop with a decent & capable AMD Ryzen 7000 APU. There should be more options based on AMD's Mendocino APUs that will be hitting retail shelves soon.

