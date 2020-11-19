HP’s Black Friday Deals: Some Of The Best Laptop And Desktops Offered!

HP announces its Black Friday deals, which substantially marks down both desktops and laptops, some designed for a home office, others perfect for a gaming setup. Some of these deals take up to $200 on select models.

The Laptop deals offer a large amount of money off the normal price tag, making these laptops an even better deal.

HP Laptop - 15z-ef100

The cheaper of the two laptop deals is the HP Laptop - 15z-ef100, which is powered by the AMD Athlon Gold 3150U has a total of four threads and three GPU cores, allowing easy viewing for content. The HP Laptop - 15z-ef100 is currently on sale for $349.99, making this laptop the cheapest computer on the list.

HP Laptop - 15t-dy100

Raising the price to $499.99, the 15t-dy100 features an Intel processor that features four cores and a total of eight threads. This processor features a 1.00 GHz base frequency and a Max Turbo frequency of 3.60 GHz. This laptop features a 15.6" screen size and has a 1,366 x 768 resolution, but this laptop features a higher default RAM storage. You can buy it here.

HP Spectre x360 Convertible Laptop - 13t Touch

This laptop features a price tag of $1,199.99, which is almost double the previous model listed; this screen size is smaller, having just a 13.3" screen size, and has a default resolution of 1,920 x 1,080. The installed processor is the Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor, which also uses the Intel Iris Plus Graphics cores. You can buy it here.

Desktops

Having a desktop is a privilege that many homes and families have; some may find it time to upgrade or buy a new desktop for a home office or virtual schooling.

HP ENVY Desktop TE01-1150xt

The HP ENVY desktop TE01-1150xt is the least expensive of the desktops listed but still offering some fantastic features that would be perfect for virtual schooling. This desktop uses an Intel Core i3-10100, which has just four cores but a base frequency of 3.6 GHz. This desktop features a $499.99, which is a full $100 off the typical price tag of $599.99. You can buy it here.

HP ENVY Desktop TE01-0165t

Keeping the same case but now featuring a graphics card is the HP ENVY Desktop TE01-0165t, which comes with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card and an Intel 9th generation processor. These new components raise the price to $849.99, but HP's Black Friday deals make this desktop cost just $679.99. You can buy it here.

OMEN 30L Desktop GT13-0280z

The OMEN gaming line is designed with gamers featuring a Ryzen 5 processor and an AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card. This desktop is currently listed as $999.99, which has $200 off the normal price of $1,199.99. You can buy it here.

OMEN 30L Desktop GT13-0255st

The Intel version for the OMEN gaming desktop features an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and has an Intel 10th generation core i5 processor. This desktop cost a bit more, having a price tag of $1,149.99 during HP's Black Friday Deals. You can buy it here.