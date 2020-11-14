Apple’s A14 Bionic Was the Best-Selling Chipset for Smartphones With AMOLED Screens for Q3, 2020

Apple’s iPhone 12 lineup consists of four models that all feature AMOLED screen technology, which is the first time the company has made such a move. The latest series is also the first to feature the company’s 5nm A14 Bionic. More evidence that the iPhone 12 range is selling well is thanks to a display analyst’s tweet, who mentions that the A14 Bionic was the best-selling chipset for AMOLED screens during the Q3, 2020 period.

A tweet from Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young lists down the best-selling chipset for smartphones with AMOLED screens during the Q3, 2020 period. The silicon to top that list is the A14 Bionic, which is exclusively available for the iPhone 12 lineup and the iPad Air 4. The fact that Apple’s custom SoC has found a place on the top of a list suggests that its newest iPhone family is selling quite for the Q3, 2020 period.

Unfortunately, we’ll have no way of knowing how many units were actually sold during this quarter since Apple doesn’t provide unit shipment data any longer. However, there are always close estimates providing these metrics so we’ll have some figure in the coming weeks. According to a previous report, Apple could end up shipping 80 million iPhone 12 units by the end of the year, suggesting that the A14 Bionic might secure first place for best-selling chipset for the Q4, 2020 period too.

The top 4 best selling chipsets in Q3'20 for AMOLED smartphones according to our latest report:

1. A14 Bionic

2. Kirin 980

3. Exynos 990

4. Snapdragon 865 — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) November 13, 2020

What’s interesting about this Tweet is how Ross Young points out that the Exynos 990 sold better than the Snapdragon 865. Considering the Exynos 990 is actually underwhelming compared to Qualcomm’s premium silicon is something to ponder about. Then again, Young does mention that Qualcomm was the top supplier if he were to count all Snapdragon chipsets sold to smartphone partners making AMOLED handsets for Q3, 2020. Qualcomm grabbed a 30 percent market share during this quarter.

Also, note that the A14 Bionic is running in a diversely-priced iPhone 12 range, so we should expect more customers to make it their daily driver in the coming weeks. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max were released only recently, so we’ll see how quickly the adoption rate is.

News Source: Ross Young