A Single 32-Core AMD EPYC 9374F ‘Genoa’ CPUs Beats Dual Intel Xeon Platinum 8380 40-Core CPUs

AMD launched its 4th Gen EPYC Genoa CPUs last week, and Michael Larabel of Phoronix ran the EPYC 9554 and 9654 processors through his set of Linux benchmarks, showing promising improvements in performance compared to Intel's Xeon & their own EPYC Milan chips.

Intel's Xeon Platinum continues to lack in performance & efficiency benchmarks on Linux compared to AMD's 4th Gen EPYC Genoa CPUs

AMD graciously sent the EPYC 9374F processor to Larabel to run through the same benchmarks. Not only did he test the high-performance EPYC processor, but tested the performance against the two last-gen chips and two Intel Xeon Scalable Ice Lake CPUs, which offer 40 cores each.

During his tests, the power consumption was much less than any of the processors previously tested by the Linux expert. But, it becomes much more embarrassing for CPU rival Intel as the AMD EPYC 9374F utilized less power than two Intel Xeon 8380 2P series Scalable server processors — combined.

For an overall view of the tests, Larabel's Metric Mean results of all benchmarks have been provided in the following images but do check out the full review at Phoronix which shows just how good the AMD EPYC Genoa CPUs are.

Image source: @9550pro on Twitter via Michael Larabel of Phoronix.

Let's break down the EPYC 9374F processor to put this into perspective. The new EPYC CPU from AMD offers users 32 cores and 164 threads. Combined, the CPU provides a 256 MB CPU cache and a base clock of 3.85 GHz with a boost of 4.3 GHz. The TDP on the EPYC 9374F starts at 320W but can be configured as high as 400W. The suggested manufacturer's retail price is estimated to be $4850.

The EPYC 9374F is not the fastest-clock EPYC processor from AMD. That award goes to the EPYC 9274F, which offers 24 cores with a TDP of 320W. The base frequency is 4.05 GHz with a max boost clock of 4.3 GHz. The flagship is the EPYC 9654 which offers 64 cores and 128 threads.

Image source: @9550pro on Twitter via Michael Larabel of Phoronix.

The results from Larabel show that the EPYC 9374F came very close to matching the Intel Xeon Platinum 8380 2P in single-core tests. However, in multi-core workloads, the results shine for AMD. This is made even better by the fact that the single-chip has 32-cores on the 1P platform and was running against two Xeon Platinum 8480 chips with a combined total of 80 cores and 160 threads., in power consumption, at a fantastic 327.56W. In contrast, the Intel Xeon 8380 2P maxed out at 583.63W. The difference is roughly 1.5 times in favor of a single AMD EPYC 9374F compared to two Ice Lake Intel Xeon 8380 2P processors.

The testing from Larabel on his website speaks volumes about AMD's strides to improve its product over time. Intel has run into several delays in the past (something the company is known for) and continues to falter to AMD in some aspects. However, Intel and AMD both have long-term goals that the two companies are shooting for to be the one company to entrust in both home, cloud, and industry.

News Sources: Phoronix, @9550pro on Twitter