A Prince of Persia Remake Is Getting Announced During Next Ubisoft Forward – Rumor

A Prince of Persia remake is going to be announced next week, according to rumors circulating online.

Speaking on the Triple Click podcast, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, who has proven to be extremely reliable, revealed that a Prince of Persia remake is going to be announced during next week's Ubisoft Forward. You can find the relevant segment at around the 27-minute mark of the podcast.

A new Prince of Persia game has been rumored to be in development for some time, but nothing has been confirmed so far. According to rumors, it could be a Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake, which is one of the most popular entries in the iconic series ever released.

The latest Prince of Persia game has been released back in 2008 for PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360. The game was a reboot of the franchise and featured a new Prince, a new story, and a new setting.

Master the acrobatics, strategy and fighting tactics of the most agile warrior of all time. Grip fall down the face of a building, perform perfectly timed acrobatic combinations, and swing over canyons, buildings and anything that is reachable. This new rogue warrior must utilize all of his new skills, along with a whole new combat system, to battle Ahriman's corrupted lieutenants to heal the land from the dark Corruption and restore the light. A new epic journey begins: Escape to experience the new fantasy world of ancient Persia. Masterful storytelling and sprawling environments will deliver to action-adventure fans an experience that rivals even the best Hollywood movies.

The next Prince of Persia game has yet to be announced. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as it is announced, so stay tuned for all the latest news.