A Chinese competitor to Intel and AMD CPUs? Zhaoxin might be the Answer!

Zhaoxin, in June, released its LuJiaZui CPU which was built off on 16nm process node and offers an x86 microarchitecture.The CPU will be part of the KaiXian KX-6000 family which is aimed at both, mobility and desktop PCs. As reported by WikiChip, Zhaoxin is in the process of designing out its next generation of SOCs for the KaiXian and KaiSheng series. with the latter being designed for a range of server and data center applications.

Zhaoxin expects to be on par with Intel and AMD CPUs by 2021 by using 7nm nodes that offer PCIe 4.0 support and DDR5 RAM support

The current KaiXian KX-6000 processors are based on the Lujiazui architecture. They only offer up to eight-core with a base clock of just 3 GHz. Still, Zhaoxin's newer KX-7000 chips would be using a new (unreleased) architecture which would be built on a 7nm manufacturing process, and offer an iGPU which was not included in the KX-6000 processor.

Zhaoxin KaiXian Series Consumer CPUs - 7nm Process Node, Brand New Architecture, PCIe 4.0 & DDR5 Support

The upcoming KX-7000 processor's GPU is planned to be compatible with DirectX 12 and provide support for PCIe 4.0 and DDR5 RAM. Not only is Zhaoxin working on 7nm production, at the same time Zhaoxin is currently in the planning phase for working on a sub-7nm design for both laptop and desktop CPUs. AMD and Intel have also confirmed DDR5 & PCIe 5.0 support for their server platforms in 2021 so they would also have support for the same memory technology on their consumer-based platforms too.

Zhaoxin KaiSheng Series Server CPUs - Up To 32 Cores, 16nm Process Node

The KaiSheng KH-4000 processor while being focused on the server application would still be based on a 16 nm process node. Zhaoxin plans to offer a brand new microarchitecture and will also offer quadruple the cores/threads compared to the existing KH-3000 series processors. This would mean we are looking at up to 32 cores and 64 threads considering that the existing server chips rock 8 cores and 16 threads.

This will make it on the same core capabilities as AMD's Threadripper line of chips. The core count of the KH-40000 series has not been announced, but the base clock should surpass the current base clock speed of the KH-30000 series chips which is 2.7 GHz. The KaiSheng KH-40000 series will seemingly offer dual-socket support which would make it possible to combine two 32 core CPUs into one motherboard which would make the total core count 64 cores. The KH-40000 is planned to use DDR4, an industry-standard still, and offer support for the PCIe 3.0 interface.