A Big PlayStation Remake Is Going to Be Announced in December – Rumor

A big PlayStation remake is going to be announced this December, according to rumors circulating online.

Speaking during Irish radio station WLR FM's Lunchbox show yesterday, Irish folk singer Éabha McMahon confirmed she has recorded a song together with Michael McGlynn for a big PlayStation remake that is going to be revealed in December.

Michael got in touch and just said ‘listen, we’re writing music for a remake of a PlayStation game, and he does that a lot, he’s done a lot of writing for different games that are very well-known but I’m actually not a gamer myself. For ages I wasn’t allowed to really… you don’t know what you’re writing for, it’s kind of undisclosed because they don’t want it to get out. It’s actually going to be announced at Christmas, the name of the game. I have heard of it now and I have been told, had it confirmed it is a big game, which is great. So it’s going to be an Irish language piece in the game, which is brilliant.

At this time, it's impossible to say which big PlayStation game is getting remade. Recent rumors circulating online suggest that big PlayStation games like Bloodborne and Metal Gear Solid 3 are getting remastered or remade, but it's unlikely that an Irish language piece would fit the world and setting of either the From Software or the Konami title.

With no PlayStation event announced for December, there's a good chance this big remake could be announced during this year's The Game Awards, which will be held on December 9th. We will keep you updated on this game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.