Apple’s iPhone 12 with 5G networking is still on track to launch in fall, but future products are expected to face delays because of COVID-19, as per a new report by Bloomberg. Foxconn, one of Apple’s biggest suppliers who makes iPhones for the company, is slowly getting back to normal production and gearing up for production ramp-up in summer for iPhone 12 launch.

Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai, has resolved its labor issues after China’s gradual recovery from COVID-19 and is back to normal production capabilities. Apple’s 5G iPhone 12 launch is perhaps the most awaited product launch from the company in a long time, as it is expected to push the whole industry forward towards rapid 5G adoption. Despite the availability of 5G capable devices from other manufacturers, telecom networks have been slow to introduce the next-generation networking upgrade to customers.

Signs are that Apple’s Chinese-centric manufacturing -- of which Hon Hai is the linchpin -- is slowly getting back on track. The next iPhones with 5G wireless capabilities remain on schedule to launch in the fall, partly because mass production isn’t slated to begin until the summer, people familiar with matter have said.

Despite the seemingly good news from Foxconn, Apple’s supply chain is still disrupted due to the impact of coronavirus in other parts of the world. Most suppliers in Europe, United States and other parts of the world are unable to function as usual, which means that despite Foxconn’s production, there would be a considerable impact on Apple’s supply chain. Bloomberg notes that this will impact future Apple products:

Yet the sort of assembly that Foxconn specializes in is but one part of Apple’s supply chain: the U.S. company and its partners spend months or even years sourcing components around the world and any disruptions to that complex network could delay future devices.

There have been lots of news as to whether Apple would be able to launch iPhone 12 on time, which is usually in September based on historic trends. We have been covering news on a daily basis, and the reports continuously contradict each other.