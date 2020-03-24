Foxconn Hires Ample Workers to Meet ‘Seasonal Demand’ for iPhone 12 Production

The iPhone 12 is still months away from being announced and we're hearing the news on the device's production. Foxconn, the iPhone assembler says that it has hired ample workers to meet the 'seasonal demand' for iPhone 12. What this means is that the manufacturer has recovered from the COVID-19 shutdown in China and it is moving to ramp up its production of the device.

iPhone 12 Production 'Ahead of Schedule', Says Foxconn

The new report from Nikkei says that Foxconn has hired enough workers to meet the iPhone 12's 'seasonal demand'. The upcoming flagship from Apple will feature peak production in July. In addition, the production will be half of that in February and March. What this means is that the company still has a long way to go. According to the report:

Taiwan’s Foxconn, the top assembler of Apple’s iPhones, said it has secured enough workers to meet “seasonal demand” at all major Chinese plants, stressing a steady recovery from the labor shortage caused by the novel coronavirus epidemic on the mainland. The company issued a statement Sunday night saying recruitment goals have been reached.

The time frame of the production falls in place compared to the previous report that indicates that the iPhone 12 is on schedule to be released this fall despite delays. As the COVID-19 situation improves, the production will improve as well. Due to coronavirus, Apple's suppliers around the world are still shutting down.

Altogether, Foxconn is gearing up to meet the iPhone 12's seasonal demand. However, the same can not be said about other suppliers, so the situation is still a little unstable. It also says that the iPhone production rates are 'ahead of schedule' at its plants.

That's all for now, folks. We will share more details on the iPhone 12 production as soon as we hear it. Sound off in the comments we would love to hear your thoughts on the matter.