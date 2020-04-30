With everyone at home relying on the internet for work, study, communication, and entertainment, the burden on the routers has perhaps never been heavier. If you are looking to invest in an industry-trusted router, now is the best time! B&H is offering a limited time, mega deal on Netgear Nighthawk X10 Tri-Band Gigabit Router, bringing the price down to $249.99 from its original $479.99 for the next 12 hours only.

Nighthawk is equipped with four external active antennas that are designed to strengthen weak signals and increase coverage throughout the home.

Combine the external active antennas with built-in Beamforming+ technology and wireless users have a direct link to the router. Rather than provide a blanket signal, the Nighthawk X10 beams the Wi-Fi signal directly to connected devices for a stronger, more reliable connection.

If you need to have access to a wired connection, the Nighthawk X10 also comes equipped with 6 Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports and a single Gigabit Ethernet WAN port. You can also connect USB compatible peripherals to either of the USB 3.0 ports.

Devices such as external storage drives and printers can take advantage of these USB ports making them accessible to users throughout the network. The Nighthawk X10 even supports the Plex media player, DLNA streaming, and the ReadyCLOUD app available for iOS and Android devices providing access to content stored within a connected USB hard drive.

Get Nighthawk X10 for just $249.99 at a massive 48% discount and enjoy a lag-free WiFi experience for gaming, work, video streaming and more

Just head over to this link, add to the cart and get Nighthawk X10 Wireless-AD7200 Tri-Band Gigabit Router from Netgear delivered tomorrow!











Some of the specs/highlights include:

802.11ac Quad Stream Wave2 Wi-Fi

60 GHz 802.11ad Wi-Fi (data transfer rates of up to 4.6Gbps)

AD7200 Wi-Fi - Up to 4600+1733+800 Mbps Wireless speed

7200 Mbps Wireless Data Throughput

2.4 GHz / 5 GHz / 60 GHz Frequencies

Supports MU-MIMO technology complete with channels operating up to 160 MHz

4x4 spatial streams for faster wireless connectivity

Link Aggregation: Ability to aggregate two Gigabit LAN ports for faster file transfers

10G LAN SFP+ port for fast NAS access

Beamforming+ for more reliable connections

Box includes: Netgear Nighthawk X10 Wireless-AD7200 Tri-Band Gigabit Router, Ethernet Cable, Power Adapter, Limited 1-Year Warranty

The Nighthawk X10 carries a 5/5 rating based on the reviews of over 1600 buyers. Head over to this link for detailed information, specs, and reviews. But make sure to make a decision before the deal expires, and get Netgear Nighthawk X10 delivered for free, tomorrow.