Menu
Company

2nd Forza Horizon 5 Expansion is Arriving Early 2023, Playground Games Confirms; In-Game Ray Tracing Now Available on PC

Aernout van de Velde
Nov 7, 2022, 05:39 AM EST
Copy Shortlink
forza horizon 5 expansion ray tracing 2023

The second Forza Horizon 5 expansion will be released in early 2023, developer Playground Games has confirmed.

The developer said as much during the most-recent Forza Monthly livestream (thanks Klobrille). According to Playground, the team is currently actively working on the DLC and more information about it will be shared at the beginning of 2023.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Fable Progress “So Encouraging” Says Matt Booty, Playground Has Put Internal Worries to Rest

“Excited to share that alongside all of the series updates and game fixes, that we’re continuously working on as you know, we’re also hard at work on the second expansion of Forza Horizon 5”, one of the game designers said during the livestream. “You can expect to see it in early 2023. We'll have more to share after we enter the new year."

Another exciting piece of information for Horizon 5 players on PC is that in-game ray tracing is now available through the ‘Ultra’ and ‘Extreme’ game settings. As can be seen in the chart posted below, both graphical modes come with different levels of ray tracing support during free roam and races. For medium and high settings, ray tracing isn’t available during races and free roaming. As expected, you’ll need quite the setup to run Forza Horizon 5 with ray tracing, and Playground recommends playing the game on a Radeon RX 6800 XT or RTX 3080 GPU combined with a Ryzen 7 3800XT or Intel i7-10700K CPU.

forza horizon 5 expansion 2 ray tracing

Forza Horizon 5 is available now globally for PC and Xbox. Here’s what we wrote in our review last year.

Adding onto this is the music, with an excellent soundtrack full of music across the radio stations. I'm happy sticking to XS, listening to my rock music (with The Killers!) or the classical station now and then. One issue I had in the past, on the car and engine sounds, has been improved, but you still have some similarities. It's still an improvement, though.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Forza Horizon 5 is Adding DLSS 2.0, FSR 2, and More Extensive Ray Tracing on PC Next Week

Now, do I have any issues? I do, but they are so rare. I've had a few bugs, with audio clips repeating themselves. At one point, I had the same line repeat itself no fewer than seven times. It wasn't caused by rewinding because I was driving on a giant float, and I'd had no accidents. No, the game had just decided to break. I have also had two freezes/crashes, one where I opted to restart something and got stuck in the loading screen. Another time, the game just crashed while loading a race.

 

Products mentioned in this post

Forza Horizon 5
USD 40
RTX 3080
USD 862
rx 6800
USD 540

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order