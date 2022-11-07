2nd Forza Horizon 5 Expansion is Arriving Early 2023, Playground Games Confirms; In-Game Ray Tracing Now Available on PC

The second Forza Horizon 5 expansion will be released in early 2023, developer Playground Games has confirmed.

The developer said as much during the most-recent Forza Monthly livestream (thanks Klobrille). According to Playground, the team is currently actively working on the DLC and more information about it will be shared at the beginning of 2023.

“Excited to share that alongside all of the series updates and game fixes, that we’re continuously working on as you know, we’re also hard at work on the second expansion of Forza Horizon 5”, one of the game designers said during the livestream. “You can expect to see it in early 2023. We'll have more to share after we enter the new year."

Another exciting piece of information for Horizon 5 players on PC is that in-game ray tracing is now available through the ‘Ultra’ and ‘Extreme’ game settings. As can be seen in the chart posted below, both graphical modes come with different levels of ray tracing support during free roam and races. For medium and high settings, ray tracing isn’t available during races and free roaming. As expected, you’ll need quite the setup to run Forza Horizon 5 with ray tracing, and Playground recommends playing the game on a Radeon RX 6800 XT or RTX 3080 GPU combined with a Ryzen 7 3800XT or Intel i7-10700K CPU.

Forza Horizon 5 is available now globally for PC and Xbox. Here’s what we wrote in our review last year.

Adding onto this is the music, with an excellent soundtrack full of music across the radio stations. I'm happy sticking to XS, listening to my rock music (with The Killers!) or the classical station now and then. One issue I had in the past, on the car and engine sounds, has been improved, but you still have some similarities. It's still an improvement, though.

Now, do I have any issues? I do, but they are so rare. I've had a few bugs, with audio clips repeating themselves. At one point, I had the same line repeat itself no fewer than seven times. It wasn't caused by rewinding because I was driving on a giant float, and I'd had no accidents. No, the game had just decided to break. I have also had two freezes/crashes, one where I opted to restart something and got stuck in the loading screen. Another time, the game just crashed while loading a race.