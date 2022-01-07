2022 iPhone SE May Only Receive a Hardware Upgrade; Expect Same Display, Design as 2020 Model

Apple may not be planning a design change for the 2022 iPhone SE, and while that is expected to disappoint a ton of the company’s consumer base as they have not seen an aesthetics change since 2016, things are not all that bad, according to one tipster. If you prioritize hardware upgrades instead of a design change, this might be the iPhone you are looking for.

Hardware Upgrades for the 2022 iPhone SE Include 5G Modem, Powerful Chipset

New info from Dylan on Twitter claims that the 2022 iPhone SE will ship with 5G support. This is not all that surprising to hear, especially considering that display analyst Ross Young commented that the upcoming device will support the sub-6GHz band. Young also stated that the 2022 iPhone SE will ship with the same 4.7-inch IPS LCD panel as its predecessor, which is one detail that famous Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also spoken about previously.

Dylan also talked about Apple’s plan to actually introduce a redesign to its low-cost option. Unfortunately, that major change may not arrive until 2024, so there is quite a bit of waiting to do. In short, the 2022 iPhone SE will likely ship with the same top and bottom bezel, coupled with a home button that supports Touch ID, along with a small battery capacity, thanks to the smaller footprint of the upcoming handset.

*Update to this tweet!* The iPhone SE with a similar design to the XR/11 with a slightly smaller screen size, has been pushed back to an expected release of 2024. For 2022, Apple will instead release an iPhone SE with 5G, a spec bump, and the same design as the 2020 model. — Dylan (@dylandkt) January 6, 2022

Consumers will probably be looking forward to seeing 5G connectivity on the 2022 iPhone SE, though it is safe to assume that battery timing will be abysmal, despite the fact that this version is reported to feature the A15 Bionic, which is the same SoC powering the iPhone 13 range. As for the 5G modem, it could be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X60, though given how Apple may incorporate its in-house 5G modems in the 2023 iPhone family, the 2024 version of the iPhone SE could be treated to the same baseband chips.

Speaking of the 2024 iPhone SE, it could resemble the iPhone XR or iPhone 11 and could sport a side-mounted fingerprint reader like the iPad Air 4, though a lot could change in a couple of years. Apple will likely target a competitive price for the 2022 iPhone SE and if you want to learn more, be sure to check out our rumor roundup, which we will continue to update every time we stumble across fresh information.

