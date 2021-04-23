2021 iPad Pro Retail Box Contents: Tablet, USB-C Cable, 20W Adapter

Wondering what the retail box contents of the 2021 iPad Pro include? We have it all covered in one place. Don't worry, you get a power brick!

2021 iPad Pro Accessories Remain Unchanged Over Previous Model, Retail Box Contents Include USB-C Cable, 20W Adapter and Tablet Itself

Apple pulled out the earphones and charging brick from every iPhone box last year, but thankfully, it has not done so with the iPad lineup, just yet.

In case you are wondering what the retail box contents of the 2021 iPad Pro are, then have a quick look at the bullet list below:

iPad Pro

USB-C to USB-C cable (1 meter)

20W USB-C power adapter

If you have owned an iPad Pro since the 2018 model, then you will be pleased to learn that Apple has not removed anything from box. Everything remains unchanged. You get the usual meter long USB-C cable, although we wish it was Thunderbolt 3, a 20W power adapter and the tablet itself. Nothing out of the ordinary at all.

A quick tip: while the 20W power adapter is more than enough, but the iPad Pro is able to accept power up to 30W while charging. If you are planning to buy a third-party USB-C charger for your iPad Pro, then it is a good idea to go for something that outputs 30W of USB Power Delivery energy. You will end up saving a ton of time charging, even if you are charging and using the iPad Pro at the same time.

So, there you have it. You now know what you will get with the 2021 iPad Pro once you receive it in next month. Nothing fancy at all.

