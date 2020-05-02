New 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro Specs Tested Reveal a 28W Intel 10th-Gen CPU, up to 32GB RAM and Gobs of Storage

A 2020 MacBook Air refresh was introduced by Apple recently, and thanks to its cheaper price, it’s highly likely customers will opt for this model instead of the 2019 MacBook Pro. In fact, a previous benchmark comparison between two notebooks revealed that the 2020 MacBook Air’s improved performance and cheaper starting price is why you should opt to get it in the first place. However, if you were looking for a faster and portable machine, then perhaps these 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro specs might impress you.

New 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro Could Be Configured With up to 4TB of SSD Storage

The last time we talked about Apple’s 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro specs, the model allegedly being tested featured 32GB RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. As for the CPU, the test showed an Intel 10th-generation Core i7-1068NG7, and according to the latest details shared by _rogame on Twitter, there’s not going to be any change to the processor or the RAM.

Luckily, for those users that specifically want a MacBook Pro and requires gobs and gobs of storage will certainly want to wait for this because new specifications reveal that future customers will be able to configure the notebook to feature up to 4TB of SSD storage. By contrast, this is still lower than the maxed-out 16-inch MacBook Pro in terms of storage, as users can configure the larger machine to sport up to 8TB of storage.

New config tested (2020 13" Macbook Pro)

> i7-1068NG7 2.3GHz base 4.1GHz boost

> 32GB of RAM

> 4TB SSD https://t.co/XmLXiz5jFT — _rogame (@_rogame) April 29, 2020

If you head over to Apple’s website, the current 13-inch MacBook Pro can be configured up to 2TB of storage space, so bumping it up to 4TB for the updated model will be seen as a welcome upgrade for a few users, but Apple will also be charging a premium for this. Also, the 28W Intel part seems like an interesting choice, assuming Apple decides to pick it for this model. Assuming the company doesn’t compromise on the thermal design of the notebook, the Core i7-1068NG7 can run at 4.10GHz for short periods, but this is probably for single-core tasks.

For multi-core-related tasks, these alleged 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro specs look very promising and seeing as how every other MacBook in Apple’s lineup has been updated with the new scissor-switch mechanism, it’s only a matter of time before the company unveils an updated 13-inch version. If we’re lucky, the display size will be upgraded to 14.1 inches too, as reported earlier, so users will have a little more screen real estate to play around with.

Source: Twitter (_rogame)