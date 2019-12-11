16-inch MacBook Pro Sound Issue Reportedly Fixed by Latest macOS Catalina Update

According to various critics and hardware reviewers, the 16-inch MacBook Pro pretty much checks all the right boxes and addresses the complaints that were rife with previous-generation models. However, that doesn’t mean users weren’t experiencing some problems.

Some time ago, owners of the premium portable Mac stated that their machine was giving out a ‘popping’ sound when running a media or video editing application such as VLC, After Effects or Premiere Pro. Apple later recognized the issue as one related to software and stated that a future update would help address this issue. Fast forward to today, one user reports that the latest macOS update has fixed the problem.

Apple Releases macOS Catalina 10.15.2 – Download

One User Reporting a Fix Doesn’t Necessarily Mean All 16-inch MacBook Pro Owners Will Experience the Same Change

A Reddit user going by the handle DiGiNeX states that after installing the latest macOS Catalina 10.15.2 update on his 16-inch MacBook Pro, the ‘popping’ sound issue seems to have been addressed.

“Hi Everybody. I've just installed the 10.15.2 update on my 16-inch MacBook Pro (i9 2.3 - 32 GB - 5500M 8GB) and I can happily report that (at least on my machine) the "Popping" is finally gone. I've tried to trigger the popping in all the applications that used to produce the sound before updating to macOS 10.15.2 (VLC, Chrome, Safari with Netflix, Youtube and Prime Video), but I'm delighted to say that my MacBook Pro really doesn't "POP" anymore. Could someone with a 16-inch MBP check and confirm/deny if the 10.15.2 solved the problem for your machines too? Thanks a lot! EDIT: I confirm that the issue is gone in Premiere Pro and After Effects too.”

It should be noted that thus far, DiGiNeX is the only one who has reported about the fix and we have yet to hear about what other 16-inch MacBook Pro owners have to say. To confirm if the macOS Catalina update truly did fix the problem, the owner fired up multiple media-related applications, and in the end, confirmed that the issue was related to software.

Has the latest macOS Catalina 10.15.2 update resolved your 16-inch MacBook Pro ‘popping’ sound issues? Let us know down in the comments.

Update: MacRumors reports that the macOS Catalina 10.15.2 update improves the popping sound issue, but doesn’t outright eliminate it, at least according to one user. This confirms that the update has provided mixed results for some users and will most likely continue to do so unless another update comes forth.

“10.15.2, occasional pops still happen for me in all scenarios. Thou a lot less frequent and at lower volume than they used to be.”

