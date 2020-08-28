The first pictures of ZOTAC's upcoming GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards which will include the GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080, and the RTX 3070 have leaked out. The pictures were leaked by Zotac themselves by accident but were spotted quickly by the veteran leaker, Momomo_US.

ZOTAC Custom GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards Leak Out - Several GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080 & RTX 3070 Variants In The Works

The ZOTAC GeForce RTX 30 series lineup includes a total of eight graphics cards which include the next-generation Trinity, Extreme & Twin Edge Holo series variants. The Trinity and Extreme cards will feature triple-fan cooling designs while the Twin Edge series will feature dual-fan cooling and will only be available with the RTX 3070 graphics card.

What's interesting about this leak is that it gives us a first look at the PCB design of the GA102 RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 graphics cards too in a full graphics card breakdown. The PCB seems to feature a 19+1 phase design which seems to confirm earlier reports of a massive 20 phase layout. The RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 cards also seem to be powered by a standard 8-pin configuration while the FE cards will feature a single 12-pin connector to boot. There are a total of four display outputs which seem to be 3 DisplayPort 1.4a and a single HDMI 2.1 port.











The heatsink for the Trinity Holo looks pretty huge with two large aluminum stacks that are cooled by 7 heatpipes. The heatsink also makes direct contact with the GPU with its heatpipes for efficient heat dissipation. The GeForce RTX 3090 features triple 8-pin connectors while the RTX 3080 makes use of two 8-pin connectors.











It also looks like that the ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3090 Trinity and Extreme variants will come in a triple-slot design while the GeForce RTX 3080 cards from ZOTAC will feature a dual-slot or 2.5 slot design. The ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge on the other hand comes in a much compact dual-slot design and features a twin-fan cooling system.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 - The Fastest Ampere Gaming Graphics Card

According to leaked details, the GeForce RTX 3090 will feature the GA102-300-A1 GPU. The GA102-300-A1 GPU is said to be comprised of 5248 CUDA cores or 82 SMs. In total, that's a 20% increase in cores over the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. No details such as clock speeds, TMU/ROP counts are provided and we can't take the Ampere A100 die as a reference since gaming & HPC parts share a different configuration hierarchy. The GA102-300 GPU is going to clock up to a boost frequency of 1695 MHz.





Moving on to the memory side, things start to look interesting as it is stated that the card will get up to 24 GB memory with faster GDDR6X pin speeds of 19.5 Gbps. Since that's a 384-bit bus we are looking at, it will be able to offer nearly 1 TB/s bandwidth. The GeForce RTX 3090 is going to come with a total graphics power of 350W (TGP). As per recent leaks, the GeForce RTX 3090 is expected to cost $1399 US.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 - GA102 For High-End Gaming

Moving on to the GeForce RTX 3080, the rumor reports that the card will be featuring the GA102-200-KD-A1 SKU. This cut down SKU will feature the same 4352 CUDA cores as the RTX 2080 Ti that will be arranged in a total of 68 SMs. The GPU will feature a maximum clock speed of 1710 MHz.

The card is reportedly going to feature up to 10 GB of memory that is also going to be GDDR6X but there are several vendors who will be offering the card with a massive 20 GB frame buffer but at higher prices. Since the memory is running at 19 Gbps across a 320-bit bus interface, we can expect a bandwidth of up to 760 GB/s.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 - Sweet-Spot Gaming Ampere For The Masses

The switch to GA102 from TU104 on the RTX 2080 is definitely an interesting one. A high-end SKU would also result in higher wattage and thermals but I believe this could be done to raise the bar up on the sub $500 segment which should comprise of GA104 based RTX 3070 and RTX 3060.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 will as such feature the Ampere GA104-300 GPU. The specifications are hinted at around 2944-3072, the same as the existing RTX 2080 (SUPER) cards. The core specs are not known but the graphics card is said to feature a 220W TGP and 8 GB of GDDR6 memory with up to 16 Gbps speeds. This would give the card 512 GB/s of bandwidth.

The latest performance leaks also show a considerable performance improvement over the RTX 2080 and even the RTX 2080 Ti in synthetic benchmarks. If the same could translate over to the gaming performance, then Ampere does look like a super enticing product for gamers who have waited for almost 2 years now.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 "Ampere' Graphics Card Rumored Launch/Specs:

Graphics Card Name GPU Name SMs / CUDA Cores Boost Clock Memory Capacity Memory Bus Bandwidth TDP Launch Timeframe NVIDIA GeForce RTX RTX 3090 Ampere GA102-300 5248 (82) 1695 MHz 24 GB GDDR6X 384-bit 936 Gbps (19.5 Gbps) 350W September 2020 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ampere GA102-200 4352 (68) 1710 MHz 10/20 GB GDDR6X 320-bit 760 Gbps (19 Gbps) 320W September 2020 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ampere GA104-300 2944 (46)? TBD 8/16 GB GDDR6 256-bit 512 Gbps (16 Gbps) 220W October 2020 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ampere GA106-300? TBD TBD 6/12 GB GDDR6X 192-bit TBD TBD November 2020

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 'Ampere' Gaming graphics card lineup is expected to be announced on 1st September at a digital event which will be hosted by CEO of NVIDIA, Jensen Huang. We expect at the very least, three new graphics cards during the event which include the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti (or RTX 3090), GeForce RTX 3080, and a next-generation Titan. There's definitely a lot more to talk about regarding the Ampere GPUs but we will have to wait until more information comes our way.