ZOTAC Announces the GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC White Edition

ZOTAC has announced the GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC White edition, the first all-white NVIDIA RTX 3000-series graphics card. This Graphics card features the same design as ZOTAC's previously announced GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge. ZOTAC has yet to release any pricing or availability information regarding this graphics card at this time, but more information can be found on ZOTAC's website.

The GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC White edition features an all-white design, allowing for a snow-white build to feature an RTX 3070

The ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC White edition offers the same clock speeds, of 1,755 MHz boost speed provided by ZOTAC's GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge graphics card. This makes this card more of an aesthetic choice rather than looking for better performance; this card is the first all-white GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card. This graphics card features a two-slot design allowing this card to fit inside nearly any PC case.

For connectivity, the ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC White edition offers three DisplayPort and a single HDMI port. These ports allow for easy connectivity for various monitors or connecting to a VR headset, thanks to the single HDMI port.

This graphics card utilizes dual eight-pin power connectors, which provides sufficient power to the graphics card keeping the components cool and keeping the graphics card running efficiently.

This graphics card's design features a white graphics card shroud and two white 120 mm fans, allowing this graphics card to fit perfectly in a snow or white PC build. While most of the graphics card features a white color scheme, the PCB still features the same black color scheme from the original ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC.

This graphics card features a backplate, which is also naturally painted white. The black PCB is only seen through the PCIe connector, keeping the white color scheme throughout the graphics card. This white backplate features an interesting design and shows some of the internals of the graphics card.

ZOTAC has yet to announce any pricing information regarding this white edition of the ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC graphics card. ZOTAC has only released renders of this graphics card on their website.