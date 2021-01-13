ZOTAC Announces New Twin Edge And AMP GeForce RTX 3060 Cards

ZOTAC continues being ready for new graphics card launches with NVIDIA with a fresh batch of GeForce RTX 3060 graphics cards to go along with the graphics card's official announcement from NVIDIA during their CES 2021 Keynote. The GeForce RTX 3060 looks to be an extremely competitively designed graphics card and is hitting much closer to the sweet spot of buyers for this generation. Hopefully, inventory levels will be a bit better as this GPU lineup will be highly sought after by a much meatier segment of the market.

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3060 AMP White

The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3060 AMP White Edition is a more premium version of the GeForce RTX 3060 and comes in an all-white cooler, fan, and backplate design but retains a black PCB. Clocks are boosted to 1837MHz on the core clock but ist still rated at 170w. Power connectors are packing a dual 8-pin configuration hinting at potential headroom for overclocking. This model measures in at 231.9mm x 141.3mm x 41.5mm or 9.1" x 5.6" x 1.6".

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12 GB GDDR6 Graphics Card Official, Ampere GA106 GPU Launching in February For $329 US











ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3060 Twin Edge/OC

The ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3060 Twin Edge lineup is a no-frills but still dressed up affair for the newest addition of the Ampere family with the basic version sporting a boost clock of 1777MHz and the OC version pushing that on up to 1807MHz. Both stay within the 170w TDP figures of the reference specifications and are able to retain the use of a single 8-pin power connector. Both cards measure in at 224.1mm x 116.3mm x 39.2mm or 8.8" x 4.6" x 1.5".











NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics Card Specifications - GA106 GPU & 12 GB GDDR6 Memory

At the heart of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card lies the GA106 GPU. The GA106 is one of the many Ampere GPUs that we will be getting on the gaming segment. The GA106 GPU is the third gaming GPU that NVIDIA has produced.

The new shader core on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture is 2.7x faster, the new RT cores are 1.7x faster while the new Tensor cores are up to 2.7x faster than the previous generation Turing GPUs. The 2nd Generation RT core delivers dedicated hardware-accelerated ray-tracing performance & features twice the ray/triangles intersection with concurrent RT graphics and compute operations.

ZOTAC Announces Magnus One Mini PC At CES 2021

For the GeForce RTX 3060, NVIDIA has enabled a total of 28 SM units on its flagship which results in a total of 3584 CUDA cores, 112 TMUs. In addition to the CUDA cores, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 also comes packed with next-generation RT (Ray-Tracing) cores, Tensor cores, and brand new SM or streaming multi-processor units. The graphics card has a TDP of 170W.

In terms of memory, the GeForce RTX 3060 comes packed with 12 GB of GDDR6 memory. The memory runs across a 192-bit bus wide interface and features an effective clock speed of 17.00 Gbps which delivers a cumulative bandwidth of 408 GB/s which is about 100 GB/s higher bandwidth than the RTX 2060 6 GB model & you end up with twice the memory while Ampere's brand new compression architecture makes sure that the GPU isn't bandwidth starved.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications: