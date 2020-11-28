Even more NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti custom models have leaked out with some retailers even listing the cards for pre-order with preliminary prices. Along with the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, the RTX 3070 has also received some new custom variants with one of them featuring a budget design and the other going with a slightly premium look.

NVIDIA's Soon To Be Released GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Gets Listed Online By Retailers - Several New Custom Models Pictured

Several retailers have listed the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti in custom flavors on their online retail stores. Amazon UK, Scan UK, XtremeMedia (Spain), and Dateks (Latvia) have listed various models & their prices have also been mentioned. Do keep in mind that these prices are preliminary and do not reflect the official MSRPs set by NVIDIA or their AIBs. The prices also include hefty VAT which is why they look more expensive when converted to USD. The models along with their prices are as follows (via Videocardz):

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Models - Eagle, Gaming & AORUS Master

Coming to the models, we first have the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Eagle series which comes in both standard and factory overclocked variants. The Eagle RTX 3060 Ti variants come with dual-fan cooling in a 2-slot design. The cards feature a compact design with a dense aluminum heatsink and several copper heat pipes making direct contact with the GPU. The TGP for both cards is suggested at 200W.







The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC comes with a more premium triple-fan and 2.5 slot design. The card features a massive cooler shroud that extends beyond the PCB and comes with vents on the backplate since the third fan will be blowing air through it. Display outputs on all three cards include two HDMI and two DisplayPorts.

Gigabyte also has the AORUS Master variant in the works which unlike the 4-slot RTX 3080/3090 design comes with a more tuned 2.5 slot design that was incorporated by the RTX 3070 too. The card features a 200W TGP and should be powered by a single 8-pin connector. It comes with a triple-fan configuration, RGB LEDs on both sides of the GPU shroud, and a triple HDMI and triple DisplayPort configuration. The AORUS Master will be the most expensive variant in Gigabyte's RTX 3060 Ti lineup.

Inno3D GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Models - Twin X2 and iChill X3

Moving on, we have the Inno3d GeForce RTX 3060 Ti iChill X3 and Twin X2 OC series. The Twin X2 as the name suggests will feature a dual-fan cooling system in a compact form factor but we don't get to see pictures of it yet. The iChill X3 on the other hand is a mighty triple-fan design with a 2.5 slot shape. The card is powered by a single 8-pin connector and should come with a factory overclock. It also rocks RGB LEDs on the side plate which looks great.

ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Models - Twin Edge OC

Lastly, we have the ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge series which unsurprisingly come in both stock and overclocked flavors. The Twin Edge OC seems to feature a GPU clock of 1695 MHz & a TDP of 200W too. The card will be powered by a single 8-pin connector. As for cooling, the card adopts a compact dual-slot and dual-fan cooled with a small PCB and features a nice metallic backplate. The display outputs include the standard single HDMI & triple DisplayPort configuration.

Palit GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Models - Dual and Gaming Pro

The Palit models were leaked by Videocardz and include two variants, the Dual OC and the Gaming Pro OC. As the name suggests, both are factory overclocked variants but we will also see them in a more budget-tuned non-OC option. The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Gaming Pro OC comes with a triple-fan and 2.5 slot design. the card has a very solid design with large metal plates extending over the fans and the use of RGB LEDs through the middle fan. The card comes with a metal backplate and is powered by a dual 7-pin connector configuration which means that users can expect higher OC out of this card.











The Palit GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Dual OC comes with a more standard dual-slot and dual-fan design. It rocks a black colored cooler shroud and backplate. The second fan blows air through the massive heatsink and out of the exhaust vents on the back of the card. The card is powered by a single 8-pin connector. Display options include a single HDMI and three DisplayPorts on both cards.













In addition to these, MSI has submitted a massive list of custom GeForce RTX 3060 Ti cards to EEC which was spotted by Komachi_Ensaka (via Videocardz). Their lineup could look like the following:

RTX 3060 Ti TWIN FAN OC

RTX 3060 Ti TWIN FAN

RTX 3060 Ti GAMING X

RTX 3060 Ti GAMING

RTX 3060 Ti VENTUS 3X V1

RTX 3060 Ti VENTUS 3X OCV1

RTX 3060 Ti VENTUS 3X

RTX 3060 Ti VENTUS 2X V1

RTX 3060 Ti VENTUS 2X OCV1

The NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti is planned for launch on 2nd December and will be available in several custom variants at launch.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series 'Ampere' Graphics Card Specifications:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 GPU Name Ampere GA107 Ampere GA106? Ampere GA106? Ampere GA104-200 Ampere GA104-300 Ampere GA102-150 Ampere GA102-200 Ampere GA102-250 Ampere GA102-300 Process Node Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Samsung 8nm Die Size TBA TBA TBA 395.2mm2 395.2mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 628.4mm2 Transistors TBA TBA TBA 17.4 Billion 17.4 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion 28 Billion CUDA Cores 2304 3584 3840 4864 5888 7424 8704 10496 10496 TMUs / ROPs TBA TBA TBA 152 / 80 184 / 96 232 / 80 272 / 96 328 / 112 328 / 112 Tensor / RT Cores TBA TBA TBA 152 / 38 184 / 46 232 / 58 272 / 68 328 / 82 328 / 82 Base Clock TBA TBA TBA 1410 MHz 1500 MHz TBA 1440 MHz TBA 1400 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA TBA 1665 MHz 1730 MHz TBA 1710 MHz TBA 1700 MHz FP32 Compute TBA TBA TBA 16.2 TFLOPs 20 TFLOPs TBA 30 TFLOPs TBA 36 TFLOPs RT TFLOPs TBA TBA TBA 32.4 TFLOPs 40 TFLOPs TBA 58 TFLOPs TBA 69 TFLOPs Tensor-TOPs TBA TBA TBA TBA 163 TOPs TBA 238 TOPs TBA 285 TOPs Memory Capacity 4 GB GDDR6? 6 GB GDDR6? 6 GB GDDR6? 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 10 GB GDDR6X? 10 GB GDDR6X 20 GB GDDR6X 24 GB GDDR6X Memory Bus 128-bit 192-bit? 192-bit? 256-bit 256-bit 320-bit 320-bit 320-bit 384-bit Memory Speed TBA TBA TBA 14 Gbps 14 Gbps TBA 19 Gbps 19 Gbps 19.5 Gbps Bandwidth TBA TBA TBA 448 Gbps 448 Gbps TBA 760 Gbps 760 Gbps 936 Gbps TGP 90W? TBA TBA 180W? 220W 320W? 320W 320W 350W Price (MSRP / FE) $149? $199? $299? $399 US? $499 US $599 US? $699 US $899 US? $1499 US Launch (Availability) 2021? 2021? 2021? November 2020? 29th October Q4 2020? 17th September January 2021? 24th September

More GeForce RTX 3070 Custom Models on The Horizon

In addition to all the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti custom models, the GeForce RTX 3070 is also getting new variants. MSI has introduced its GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Fan series which come with a more budget-oriented look. The card features a standard dual-slot and dual-fan cooler with a matte black shroud and a solid backplate. The card is powered by an 8+6 pin connector configuration and comes with a slight factory overclock of 1740 MHz (boost).

Some of the main highlights for the GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Fan series from MSI include:

Boost Clock / Memory Speed

1740 MHz / 14 Gbps

8GB GDDR6

DisplayPort x 3 / HDMI x 1

Dual Fan Thermal Design

Dual fans cover more area of heatsink to take heat away more efficiently.

Up to 6mm thick copper heat pipes maximize heat transfer from the surface of the baseplate for better cooling.

Afterburner Overclocking Utility

Supports multi-GPU setups.

OC Scanner: An automated function finds the highest stable overclock settings.

An automated function finds the highest stable overclock settings. On-Screen Display: Provides real-time information of your system's performance.

Provides real-time information of your system's performance. Predator: In-game video recording.











The cooler extends beyond the PCB with the second fan blowing air through it. The aluminum heatsink has several heat pipes running through it & we also get the standard HDMI and triple DisplayPort connectors on the back. In terms of pricing, the card should retail at the same price as the MSRP of $499 US.

ZOTAC has also introduced its GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC in a white edition flavor. The card retains the same design as the regular Twin Edge cards but comes with a white-colored backplate, cooler shroud, and fans. The fans push air towards the aluminum heatsink underneath the shroud which is composed of several aluminum fins and five copper heat pipes.













The card comes with a boost of 1755 MHz which is higher than the reference clock speeds since this is an OC variant we are looking at. Power is provided through dual 8-pin connectors which is surprising on a card of this size. The compact nature of this card makes it an ideal choice for SFF gaming PC builds. The TGP is suggested at 220W for the RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC White edition. It should also come in at a slightly higher price than the reference models.